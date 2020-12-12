TUPPERS PLAINS — The Trimble Tomcats were in control in their season opener on Friday.
The Tomcats had four players hit double figures in a 57-29 win at Eastern High School.
After a series of postponements, the Tomcats were finally able to take the court against the Eagles. They led 17-8 after one quarter, 30-13 at halftime and 42-23 going to the fourth quarter.
Blake Guffey led Trimble with 15 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals. Austin Wisor added 11 points, while Tucker Dixon and Bryce Downs each scored 11 points. Dixon added two steals, while Downs had two blocks and two steals.
Cole Wright added four points in the win with William Freeborn contributing two points and 10 rebounds.
Matt Blanchard led Eastern with nine points, while Brad Hawk added six points. Jace Bullington and Trey Hill each scored four points, while Brayden O'Brian, Brady Watson and Isaiah Reed each tallied two points.
Trimble will have its home debut on Tuesday against South Gallia, before hosting Southern on Friday.
