BELPRE — The Trimble Tomcats opened up defense of their Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division title with a win.
Trimble rolled to a 74-53 victory at Belpre High School on Friday. The Tomcats are 2-0 overall, and 1-0 in TVC-Hocking play.
The Tomcats had four players in double figures in Friday's win, led by Blake Guffey.
The senior had a double-double with 23 points and 11 rebounds, adding six steals and four assists for good measure. He connected on 10 of his 16 shots from the field, all 2-pointers.
Austin Wisor followed with 15 points. He distributed the basketball with eight assists, also getting three rebounds.
Tyler Weber added 12 points, making five of his seven shots from the filed including both 3-point attempts.
Cole Wright also had 10 points and five rebounds for Trimble.
Tucker Dixon tallied seven points and four steals.
The Tomcats exploded to a big lead from the opening tip, going ahead 25-8 after one quarter. Trimble led 46-23 at halftime and 60-36 going to the fourth quarter.
Tucker Liston led Belpre with 12 points and eight rebounds. Mathew Deems had 10 points, five rebounds and three assists. Jake Alkire added nine points and five rebounds. Derek Liston had eight points and three assists.
Trimble will have its home opener on Tuesday against Waterford.
