The Athens Bulldogs were without pitching ace Ashleigh James on Wednesday.
The sophomore suffered an injury at practice on Tuesday, and was unable to take the ball against the River Valley Raiders.
While James is an important piece to the Bulldogs' turnaround season, Athens coach Roger Bissell was more than confident in her replacement, Olivia Banks.
"There was zero doubt that Olivia could do the job," Bissell said.
Banks responded by working her way out of jams, and keeping Athens in a first-place tie in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division.
Banks and the Bulldogs were 8-4 winners over the Raiders, improving to 17-4 overall and 9-1 in the TVC-Ohio.
Banks, normally Athens' shortstop, has pitched in most of the Bulldogs' non-league games this season.
Banks struck out two and walked three, giving up 10 hits.
She didn't overpower the Raiders (11-6, 4-4 TVC-Ohio), but she didn't have to as the sophomore was cool under pressure.
"Getting out of jams was big," Banks said. "We knew they were going to hit the ball. So for us, it was just minimizing damage and coming back and hitting the ball ourselves."
The Raiders left 11 runners on base against Banks. They loaded the bases in each of the first two innings, but could only plate one run.
"There's never a doubt in my mind putting Olivia in the circle," Bissell said. "Olivia's a gamer. She's tough and she battles. First inning, bases loaded nobody out, no runs. That second inning, bases loaded, there's less than two outs, they only scored a run. That took some defense, but it took some good pitching too."
The game was essentially won in the first two innings.
The Raiders loaded the bases in the top of the first with no outs, but Banks fielded three consecutive ground balls. The first two resulted in force outs at home plate, with the final coming on a 1-3 putout.
The Bulldogs then had two outs and nobody on base in the bottom half of the first.
Kendra Hammonds hit a single and Olivia Kaiser drew a walk.
Kateyanne Walburn — on her 16th birthday — celebrated with a two-run double to right. Kayla Hammonds followed with another single for a 3-0 advantage, four straight Bulldogs reaching base after two outs were recorded.
"Having quality at-bats is big for our team," Banks said. "Having smart at-bats and just getting on base so we can let other hitters do their job."
The Raiders got a run in the second on Malerie Stanley's sacrifice fly, but Banks eventually got Riley Bradley to pop out to Kayla Hammonds at second base to end the threat.
Athens then added two more runs on Abbi Ervin's RBI single, and Kendra Hammonds' RBI double for a 5-1 lead.
Both key hits came with two outs, another momentum swing in Athens' favor.
"One thing this team will not do is go down," Bissell said. "They will not go down easy. They will battle and they will fight. Two outs, one out, it doesn't really matter. These kids are taught to fight to the final out of every inning."
The next momentum swing to go against the Raiders came in the top of the third. They had plated two runs against Banks, cutting the deficit to 5-3, and appeared to be getting another run when Grace Hash lifted a fly ball to center fielder Olivia Kaiser with a runner on third and one out.
Sophia Gee tagged up and beat the throw home. However, Athens appealed the play, saying Gee left third base before Kaiser caught the fly ball.
The umpiring crew ruled in Athens' favor, and the double play ended the inning.
"When she left early, my first vision was the home plate umpire," Bissell said. "He was looking right at it. There was no way that he did not see that. So I felt pretty good about it if (the field umpire) turned it over to him, and she did."
Banks got stronger from there, working around a two-out single in the fourth and pitching a perfect top of the fifth inning.
The Bulldogs added insurance thanks in large part to three Raider errors in the fifth, going ahead 7-3.
The final Athens run was courtesy of Kendra Hammonds, as the freshman's third hit of the game plated Banks for an 8-4 lead in the sixth.
Banks then worked around a two-out double to retire the side in the top of the seventh, giving Athens its 17th win of the season.
The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Raiders. The TVC-Ohio has been a gauntlet so far this season, with the league being more balanced than usual top to bottom.
That was evidenced by the fact it took Wellston nine innings to win at Nelsonville-York on Wednesday to keep pace with the Bulldogs atop the league standings.
"I don't think we have any super weak opponents," Banks said. "I think every game, we have to go out and play our best otherwise we're going to be in every game. Nothing's going to be easy. We have to earn everything. This league is strong."
Athens has two TVC-Ohio games left as it tries to win a league title for the first time since 2012. The Bulldogs go to Alexander on Friday and to Vinton County on Monday, and have a non-league game at Zane Trace sandwiched inbetween on Saturday.
"We're focused on the league right now," Banks said. "We have two more against two very good teams right now. We just want to stay calm and have good at-bats in those games, try our best."
Bissell wasn't sure when James would return, but chances are Banks hasn't seen her last game in the pitching circle. Bissell has confidence that she can deliver more key wins for Athens.
"She's coming into a really big day," he said. "A game that is a must-win all the way out for the league. She's a fighter. She's a competitor. More than anything, she's a team player and she knew that she had to step it up and she did. Couldn't be more proud of Olivia."
Athens 8, River Valley 4
River Valley;012 001 0 — 4 10 3
Athens;320 021 x — 8 10 1
Abbi Hollenbaugh, Sierra Somerville (3) and Brooklyn Sizemore
Olivia Banks and Taylor Orcutt
WP — Banks; LP — Hollenbaugh
