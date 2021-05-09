The Southeast District Athletic Board released the baseball sectional tournament brackets on Sunday.
The Athens Bulldogs are a No. 9 seed in Division II, and will take to the road in their opening tournament game.
The Bulldogs will play at No. 8 Circleville in a sectional semifinal on May 17 at 5 p.m.
The winner of that game will likely play at No. 1 seed Miami Trace in a sectional final on May 20.
Miami Trace will play a sectional semifinal on May 17 against either No. 16 Logan Elm or No. 17 Vinton County.
Federal Hocking is a No. 17 seed in Division III, and will also hit the road for its tournament opener.
The Lancers will play at No. 16 Oak Hill in a sectional semifinal on May 19 at 5 p.m. The winner will play a sectional final at No. 1 Minford.
Alexander is a No. 24 seed in Division III, and will play a sectional semifinal game at No. 9 Adena on May 19 at 5 p.m.
The winner will play No. 8 West or No. 25 Dawson-Bryant in a sectional final.
Nelsonville-York is a No. 26 seed in Division III. The Buckeyes will also play a sectional semifinal game on May 19, trailing to No. 7 Rock Hill. The winner will play either No. 10 Portsmouth or No. 23 Northwest in a sectional final.
Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division leader Meigs is a No. 13 seed, and will host No. 20 Belpre on May 19 at 5 p.m.
The Trimble Tomcats are a No. 15 seed in Division IV. The Tomcats will host No. 18 Green on Saturday, May 15 at 5 p.m. in a sectional semifinal game.
The winner will travel to No. 2 Symmes Valley or a sectional final on May 18 at 5 p.m.
The higher seeded teams will host games through the district semifinals across all Divisions. All of the district championship games will be played at Paints Stadium in Chillicothe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.