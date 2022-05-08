Trimble's Bryce Downs pitches during a game at Alexander High School on April 28. The Southeast District Board released tournament brackets on Sunday, and the Tomcats will host a tournament game against Miller on Saturday.
The Southeast District Athletic Board released the sectional tournament brackets on Sunday, as the postseason is right around the corner.
In Division II, the Athens Bulldogs are a No. 7 seed and host a sectional semifinal on May 16 against No. 10 Warren at 5 p.m.
The winner advanced to a sectional final against either No. 2 Sheridan or No. 15 Marietta.
In Division III, Federal Hocking earned a No. 18 seed. The Lancers travel to No. 15 Portsmouth West on May 16 at 5 p.m. for a sectional semifinal.
The winner will advance to play at No. 2 Wheelersburg on May 19th in a sectional final.
Nelsonville-York is a No. 19 seed in the Division III bracket, and travels to No. 14 Eastern Brown on May 16 in a sectional semifinal. The winner travels to No. 3 Portsmouth in a sectional final on May 19th.
Alexander is a No. 26 seed in the Division III bracket. The Spartans travel to No. 7 Meigs for a sectional semifinal on May 16. Alexander lost to Meigs, the outright Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division champion, twice during the regular season.
Wellston is a No. 5 seed, and hosts Dawson-Bryant in a Division III sectional semifinal on May 16 at 5 p.m.
In Division IV, the Trimble Tomcats are a No. 10 seed. They host No. 23 Miller in a sectional semifinal on Saturday at 12 p.m.
The winner advances to a sectional final at No. 7 South Webster on May 17 at 5 p.m.
