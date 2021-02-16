The Athens Umpires Association will be sponsoring a Baseball Umpires Class to be held at the Logan Chieftain Center on the Campus of Logan High School. The Class will start February 23 at 5:30 p.m.
This Class is approved by the Ohio High School Athletic Association and all rules and mechanics taught are approved by the OHSAA and National Federal of Sports Officials.
To register for the class — interested persons needs to go to ohsaa.org — click the “Officiating Tab” then click “become an official”. Fill the information requested. The Class name is they need is “Baseball 101-Logan” or search Phillip Lightfoot under the Instructor’s key.
The cost of the class is $85.00 per person — and will need to be paid when the application is made.
Questions about the class should be directed to Phillip Lightfoot (chief Instructor) at ncaablu@yahoo.com or text him at 740 603-3758.
