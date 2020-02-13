ALBANY — Alexander defensive soccer stalwart Sasha Battrell will continue her athletic and academic career at New Concord’s Muskingum University. A four year letter winner for the Spartans, Battrell anchored the defense as the primary disruptor for Alexander’s successful regular season and tournament campaigns.
“Sasha was always a rock on the defensive back line, frustrating the opponent’s offense,” said Alexander coach Tom Fauber. “That’s why she was such an important and necessary element in our overall strategy.”
As an obvious nod to her hair color, Fauber mentioned that her aggressive play earned her the nickname “the Red Menace”. “She could definitely be a spitfire,” Fauber continued.
Battrell commented that Muskingum fit what she was looking for: the right size campus, strong academic programs, and a chance for a collegiate soccer experience. “I loved the place when I visited and its close enough to home but also far enough to feel I’m away at college. And I have a great opportunity to play soccer at the next level.”
Muskingum’s Fighting Muskies compete in the Ohio Athletic Conference and are coming off an overall 6-13 season. Long-time head coach Mary Beth Caudill had recently retired and, according to the university, her replacement should be announced within a week now that a nationwide search has concluded.
