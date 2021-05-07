NELSONVILLE — The Athens Bulldogs enjoyed a nearly flawless night, and Nikki Bean and Trey Harris led the way.
Bean and Harris were each a perfect four-for-four, helping Athens roll to a pair of Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division track and field titles on Thursday.
Athens cruised to the team girls and boys league championships in the meet held at Nelsonville-York's Boston Field.
The boys scored 226 points, claiming first-place finishes in a staggering 15 events. It's the 10th TVC-Ohio title since 2009 for the Bulldogs.
Nelsonville-York was second at 106 points.
The Athens girls finished with 181 points, well ahead of second-place Vinton County's 90 points.
The Bulldogs have won all 12 TVC-Ohio girls' track and field title since joining the league in the 2008-09 school year.
Bean and Harris both took first place in all four of their individual events.
Bean was a master at the field events, displaying a wide array of talents in topping the competition.
Bean, a senior, was first in the discus and the shot put. She was also victorious in the high jump and the long jump.
While winning first place in the shot and the discus, or the high jump and long jump is a common occurrence in league meets. However, sweeping all four shows a highly impressive set of skills.
Bean won the discus throw at 95 feet, 10 inches, edging out Wellston's Lauren Hendershott's throw of 93 feet, 3 inches.
Bean followed that up by winning the shot put at 32 feet, 1 inch. She was able to hold off Nelsonville-York's Kendra Monnin (31 feet, 9 inches).
Bean also pulled out a pair of tight wins in the long and high jumps.
Bean was the best in the long jump with a best effort of 16 feet, 1.25 inches. That beat out Wellston's Kimmi Aubrey's 15-feet, 10-inch effort.
Bean was the only competitor to clear five feet in the high jump. She was able to clear 5 feet, 1 inch, beating Aubrey again as the Wellston freshman finished at 4 feet, 9 inches.
Harris was also a champion in the high jump and long jump, as well as excelling in the hurdles.
Harris was the champion of the 110 and 300 hurdle races.
Harris won the 110 meter hurdles at 16.45 seconds, ahead of Wellston's Brenton Breech (17.35 seconds).
Later in the meet, Harris scored another win in the 300 hurdles. His time of 42.83 seconds was comfortably ahead of second-place Trenton Morrissey of Nelsonville-York (45.29 seconds).
Around the hurdle races, Harris was able to find time to win the long jump and the high jump.
His best effort in the long jump was 19 feet, 8.25 inches. He beat out Vinton County's Elijah Williams, who was second at 19 feet, 2.50 inches.
Harris won a duel with his Athens teammate, Bryan McMillan in the high jump. Harris eventually cleared 5 feet, 10 inches to take home first place, with McMillan finishing at 5 feet, 8 inches.
Athens had plenty of big performances on the day. Senior Ishmael Young was part of four victories as well.
Young can take the title of being the fastest man in the TVC-Ohio, as he won both the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
Young won the 100 meters with an impressive time of 11.13 seconds. The Vikings' Williams was second at 11.53 seconds.
Young also rolled in the 200 meters with a time of 23.20 seconds. Nelsonville-York's Makhi Williams was second at 24.15 seconds.
Young raced down the home stretch as the anchor leg of the Bulldogs' league-title winning 4x200 and 4x100 relay teams.
David Farmer, Donovan Omalley, Joey Moore and Young combined to post a winning time of 1:36.61 in the 4x200.
Farmer, Zane Evans, Moore and Young were the winning team in the 4x100 at 45.36 seconds.
Athens swept the boys' relay races. Jack Myers, Zach Kessler, Eric Johnson and Moss Loebker-Conrad won the 4x800 relay with a time of 8:53.23.
Athens' Omalley, Braedyn Ohmer, Andrew Lewis and Jacob Bourque closed out the meet with a win in the 4x400 at 3:38.03, more than 12 seconds ahead of Nelsonville-York.
Lewis was also an individual champion in the 400 for the Bulldogs. His winning time of 51.95 seconds beat out his teammate, Bourque (52.90 seconds).
Kessler and Myers were champions in the distance races for Athens.
The 1600 was a battle between two Bulldogs, as Kessler was able to overtake Nicko Moulton in the final lap. Kessler had a time of 4:49.14, with Moulton right behind him at 4:50.25.
Myers didn't have much drama in winning the 3200 race. He won in 10:07.16, more than 20 seconds ahead of Athens' Eric Johnson.
Loebker-Conrad was the winner in 800 meter run. The Athens senior won in 2:09.25, ahead of River Valley's Cody Wooten (2:13.05).
The Bulldogs also had a win in the discus throw, as Braxton Springer topped the field with a throw of 112 feet, 5 inches. He was able to hold off Nelsonville-York's Nathan Martin (109 feet, 6 inches).
On the girls' side, Bean took home all of Athens' individual first-place finishes. However, the Bulldogs won three of the relay races.
Raney Riddlebarger, Ashlyn Webb, Sophia Tenoglia and Sarah Deering were winners in the 4x800 for the Bulldogs with at time of 10:32.42.
In the 4x100, Kesi Federspiel, Kylee Sweet, Elena Delach and Charlotte Cutright are TVC-Ohio champions with a time of 55.53 seconds.
Emelia Adams, Abby Cornwell, Tenoglia and Regan Bobo made up the winning 4x400 team. The Bulldogs' time of 4:30.29 was just ahead of Meigs' time of 4:32.80.
Athens nearly made it a sweep in the relay races, but Wellston was able to edge the Bulldogs at the finish line in the 4x200.
Aubrey, Annie McWilliams, Sheyenne Landis and Jayla Sawer won the 4x200 for the Rockets with a time of 1:56.46, just beating out Athens' Adams, Sweet, Delach and Cutright (1:57.06).
Aubrey also gave Wellston a win in the 400, as she beat Meigs' Charlotte Hysell in a photo finish.
Aubrey won in 1:05.58, followed by Hysell's time of 1:05.93.
Alexander junior Amora Albano won both the 100 and 200 meter dashes.
Albano was the champion in the 100 meters with a time of 13.52 seconds, beating out Wellston's Jayla Sawyer (13.58 seconds).
Albano also picked up a win in the 200 at 28.22 seconds. That was just ahead of Nelsonville-York's Trinity Shockey, who was second at 28.60 seconds.
Vinton County senior Tristen Kirby won two hurdle events.
Kirby won the 100 meter hurdles at 16.70 seconds, ahead of Athens' Bobo (17.27).
Kirby also won the 300 hurdles at 50.46 seconds, ahead of Meigs' Maggie Musser (50.96 seconds).
The Vikings also won behind Olivia Mayers in the 3200. The senior won the two-mile race with a time of 12:27.00, just ahead of Deering's time of 12:30.23 for Athens.
Nelsonville-York got an individual TVC champion in the shot put, as junior Dominic Robson won with an effort of 44 feet, 4 inches. He was just ahead of the Buckeyes' Martin, whose best put was 41 feet, 3 inches.
In the girls' standings, River Valley was third (70 points), followed by Wellston (fourth, 68 points), Alexander (fifth, 49 points), Meigs (sixth, 35 points) and Nelsonville-York (seventh, 26 points).
In the boys' standings, River Valley was third at 55 points, followed by Vinton County (fourth, 54 points), Alexander (fifth, 49 points), Wellston (sixth, 19 points) and Meigs (seventh, 15 points).
