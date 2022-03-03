When Emmy Beck-Aden was an athlete at Athens High School, she learned the importance of team work toward a particular goal.
The lessons helped her last month as she played a role in helping people view the 2022 Beijing Olympics.
Beck-Aden, a 2018 Athens High School graduate, was a Video Streaming Coordinator during the Olympics, as she helped stream events on NBC platforms.
Beck-Aden, now a senior at High Point University, played soccer and basketball during her time with the Bulldogs.
“I think honestly the biggest piece that has remained the same is the ability to work with a team,” she said of her work with NBC. “Basketball and soccer, you heavily rely on your teammates and it’s definitely a collaborative effort. So transition from the courts to the control room has been a cool transition, to be able to understand the competition piece, but the story of the sport.”
Beck-Aden has gained experience while at High Point from the production side of sporting events, working with ESPN+ on more than 75 athletic broadcasts.
So when the opportunity came about to help with the Olympics, Beck-Aden took advantage.
Beck-Aden was alerted about the chance to work on the broadcast of the Olympics by Michael Burns, a professor at Texas A&M who has Ohio University ties and worked on past Olympic Games.
“He said, ‘I think they have opportunities for college students or recent grads to get involved in the Olympics. You should look,’” Beck-Aden said.
She started the application process in September.
“It was a long process, a few rounds of applications and interviews and got the offer in December,” she said.
Once the games began, Beck-Aden relocated to the NBC Sports Headquarters in Stamford, Conn. She worked 70-hour weeks, working in shifts from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m., when the games were going on live in Beijing.
“It was definitely a busy time, but it was absolutely worth it,” Beck-Aden said. “I really enjoyed being able to be part of that environment.”
If you streamed any of the Olympic Games, there’s a chance you were viewing Beck-Aden’s work. She was responsible for getting events streamed either onto the NBC Sports App, or to Peacock. She said every Olympic event was streamed live, even events not involving the United States.
“I would set up the event on the back end and make it visible for the user on the app,” she said. “I would monitor it to make sure everything worked, contact people if it didn’t. At the end of the event, create a replay of it so that if people weren’t watching an event in the middle of the night, they could watch it back at anytime they wanted on the app.”
Beck-Aden said she streamed more than 50 events. Figure skating was her favorite event, and Nathan Chen’s gold medal had her co-workers excited.
“When we were there, you could hear the building cheer for Team USA,” she said. “I remember after Nathan Chen finished his skate, you could just hear the building cheer from all different parts, which was really cool.”
She said that hockey was also a highlight sport for her, as well as learning more about curling.
“I learned a lot about curling that I did not know before the Olympics,” she said with a laugh.
Beck-Aden was also working at NBC during the network’s Super Bowl broadcast, so naturally she bragged about going to school with the Bengals’ Joe Burrow.
“To see Joe and have that hometown connection as my teammates were doing something historic broadcasting the Super Bowl, I was able to see our hometown guy there,” she said.
Beck-Aden quickly transitioned back to college life after the Olympics. She said she flew back to campus on Monday and was in class on Tuesday.
“My first few days were definitely a big transition in terms of just getting my sleep schedule put together while also kind of forcing myself to stay awake with all of the things I was doing back on campus,” she said. “Between the shows I do in our TV studio and classes, seeing fiends again.”
Beck-Aden’s parents, Roger Aden and Christie Beck, are both professors at Ohio University’s School of Communication Studies. She said when it came time to decide on her collegiate future, she opted go to High Point instead of staying close to home.
“It’s always been a part of my life,” Beck-Aden said of Ohio University. “I think for college I wanted to do something different and try something new. I saw the media production and the school of communication at High Point as something that would really give me that smaller school feel, give me a lot of hands on opportunity.”
With her experiences at High Point and with NBC, Beck-Aden said she’s certain she wants to continue a career in production. The Beijing games likely won’t be the last major sporting event she helps broadcast.
“I really want to go into live production and I really enjoy live sports production as part of that,” Beck-Aden said. “Being able to see how all the different pieces came together and work with such a big team to be able to make the Olympics come to life was really special.”
