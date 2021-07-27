I get the question a lot: “How did a boy who grew up 90 minutes from Riverfront Stadium during the height of the Big Red Machine become a Yankee fan?”, with the final two words often accompanied by a shudder or judgmental stare.
It wasn’t always so. I was raised living the life of the Southwest Ohio faithful, rooting for the Reds. I remember racing home from school on weekdays to catch the last half of day games. Saturday and Sunday contests were always on in the background as I played with my Steve Austin action figure or my smallish set of baseball cards.
In the backyard, I would toss whiffle balls into the air and hit them for hours, mimicking the stance of each member of Cincinnati’s lineup in perfect detail, playing mock games and announcing the play-by-play as I went. In my games, of course, the Reds always won.
My parents would take my older brother and me to Riverfront once or twice a season. The next time I would have a writing assignment in school, I would write three to four pages, summarizing the game. Once, in first grade, my teacher sent me to the office, as she thought my brother must have written the paper instead of me. The principal looked at what I had written, stared at me across his desk, and asked,
“Did you watch Saturday’s game on TV?”
“Yes, sir.”
“Write me a story about it.”
So, I did, my hand shaking because his 6’3” frame was perched behind me, peering over my shoulder the whole time. When I got to the bottom of page one and was still writing about the second inning, he said, “I’ve seen enough,” and sent me back to my classroom.
Again, how did this happen? When did that child turn to the so-called dark side?
The “how” requires context, but the “when” is easy. It was October 14, 1976.
Ironically, the first baseball game my parents allowed me to stay up beyond my 9:30 bedtime to watch to its conclusion did not involve our hometown team. The Reds had already earned the right to defend their World Series championship two days before, easily dispatching Philadelphia in a three-game sweep. The American League Championship Series, on the other hand, was coming down to a winner-take-all Game 5 in New York, between the Yankees and the Kansas City Royals.
I had missed the better part of the previous year’s World Series between Cincinnati and Boston. Only the first two games had been daytime encounters, and except for the Reds’ two-run, two-out comeback in the top of the ninth in the second contest, every bit of drama in that series happened after I had been tucked away.
Even at age 5, I felt fate had cheated me.
So, this time, I begged. I bargained. I cleaned my room. I ate my vegetables. I did anything and everything I could think of to get on my mother’s good side, as she set my bedtime. I just had to watch this game! After all, the one series I had slept through in my young life was already being called, “The Greatest World Series Ever Played,” and I was afraid that if I missed the final act of this one, something even more unforgettable might happen.
She finally relented, if only because she believed, deep down, that my eyes would be drooping by the sixth inning, the score would be something like 8-1, and I would throw in the towel to my fatigue.
The game, however, became an all-time classic, God bless it.
Kansas City jumped out to a two-run lead in the top of the first when clean-up hitter
John Mayberry launched a shot into the second deck of Yankee Stadium’s short right field porch, bringing home George Brett from second. The Yankees wiped that out in the bottom half, chasing starter Dennis Leonard after just three batters. Mickey Rivers led off with an opposite field triple and came home on Roy White’s deep infield single. White subsequently stole second and advanced to third on Thurman Munson’s poke into left.
Royals skipper Whitey Herzog had seen enough, bringing in Paul Splittorff from the bullpen. The tall, lanky lefty looked more like a high school civics teacher than a professional baseball player, but he had earned a reputation as a “Yankee killer” and had shut the Bronx Bombers down in earning the win in the series’ second game.
Splittorff got out of this jam, too, yielding only Chris Chambliss’ sacrifice fly to left that plated White before forcing flyouts from Carlos May and Graig Nettles.
The visitors took the lead in the second on Buck Martinez’s RBI single, but the top of New York’s order struck again in the fourth. Rivers singled, White drew a walk, and Munson’s base hit brought Rivers home and moved White to third. Chambliss’ grounder to Cookie Rojas at second forced out Munson but White came into score, giving the Yankees a 4-3 lead. That advantage swelled to three in the bottom of the sixth, when Rivers reached on a bunt and moved to second on White’s sacrifice. Munson’s third single of the game drove Rivers in again, although the Yankee catcher was thrown out trying to reach second. Chambliss singled, stole second, and scored when Brett fielded May’s tap to third but threw low to first for an error.
Brett, who in the fourth season of a Hall-of-Fame career won the American League batting championship with a .333 average and who finished second to Munson in the Most Valuable Player vote, redeemed himself in the top of the eighth. After Al Cowens and pinch-hitter Jim Wohlford led off the inning with consecutive singles, Brett tied the game with a home run off reliever Grant Jackson just inside the foul pole in right.
Jackson finished the inning before giving way to closer Dick Tedrow. K.C.’s Mark Littell set down the Yankees in order the bottom of the eighth. Then, Tedrow emerged unscathed after allowing a pair of two-out baserunners in the ninth when Nettles played a high bouncer perfectly at third and forced Martinez out at second in a bang-bang play that still leaves Royal fans screaming.
At approximately 11:43 p.m. EST, Chambliss – the Bombers’ steady if unspectacular first baseman – stepped into the batter’s box to begin the bottom of the ninth.
What I remember most about the moment was listening to ABC’s broadcast team: the immortal Keith Jackson and the irrepressible Howard Cosell were joined by guest announcer Reggie Jackson. We didn’t know it at the time, but Jackson was just weeks away from signing a 5-year, $2.96 million-dollar free agent contract with the Yanks and a year away from earning the nickname, “Mr. October,” with his three home runs in the clinching game of the ’77 Series.
Jackson had been struggling with his color commentary all night, his nerves obvious. He often became tongue-tied. He was trying too hard. However, he did make the single most ironically incisive observation of the night when, mere seconds before the mayhem began, he said, “The stage is set for a hero; for somebody.”
Chambliss became that hero when he sent Littell’s first pitch over the wall in right-center.
Yankee Stadium was bedlam.
Fans stormed the field, many heading for Chambliss. He tripped over a fan rounding second and found himself in the middle of a mob before he could reach third. Try as he might to fight his way through, he gave up halfway down the third base line and sprinted to the locker room. He never did touch home plate, and when the umpire allowed him to return to the field after the game to do so, just to make the ending “official,” everyone discovered the base had been stolen (literally).
It would be easy to suggest that the drama of the game itself changed my allegiance that night — that I had determined in the heat of the moment after Brett’s home run tied the game that whichever team came out on top would have a fan for life.
Heck, on some level, my 6-year-old mind probably believed that, too, but the truth is more complex than that.
The fact is, that game was my introduction to Yankee mystique. Before sitting down to watch it; not to merely listen to it as a distraction while I did my math homework, but to really watch it, New York was just another team, another logo on a baseball card album, another checklist. The Reds were the only team that mattered, the only championship team I had ever known. As far as I knew at that age, Cincinnati had been baseball’s king since the beginning of time.
But now, I sat transfixed, listening to the pair of Jacksons and to Cosell talk for nearly three hours about how the “ghosts” of Yankee Stadium, dormant for 12 years since the franchise’s last title, were on the verge of coming alive again. They talked about Ruth, Gehrig, Dimaggio and Mantle. I knew the names, but only from sports card lore and from a book I owned profiling each of the all-time home run leaders. I had no idea how they had followed in each other’s footsteps and had helped to produce 20 — count ‘em, 20! — World Series victories.
I spent the next several months in the school library, reading every baseball book on the shelves. I started immersing myself in the history, the trivia, of the game, and everywhere I turned, there was a Yankee. Sure, the Reds were the champions now, and they had just pummeled New York in four games in one of the most lopsided World Series ever, outscoring it 22-8, but the Yankees were a team for the ages. There was something alluring about hopping on the bandwagon of a once-proud, once-powerful juggernaut as it began to rise once again from the ashes.
Learning about Yankee history also put the moment I had just witnessed into perspective. The fans who stormed the field that night, who mobbed Chambliss as he trotted around the bases, were the embodiment of a franchise that had been accustomed to winning yet had fallen frustratingly upon hard fortunes. And, although I did not understand it at the time, the team’s 12-year title drought in many ways mirrored the downtrodden socio-economic conditions of the city it represented.
All that evaporated, if only for a night, when Chambliss’ blast cleared the fence. All the pent-up frustrations of which I was unaware were instantly transmuted into a frenzy of unbridled joy. ABC’s cameras stayed with the scene for several minutes after, which was unusual for the time. I had never seen the like, whether watching the Reds or any other team, for that matter.
Cincinnati, ironically, might have been a victim of its own success, at least as far as this young fan was concerned. The 1975-76 Big Red Machine was just that, rolling over opponents with such ease and with such a business-like mentality that “I can’t believe what I just saw!” too often became, “That’s what was supposed to happen, right?”
Winning should never become boring, but to my 6-year-old attention span and in a world that no one under 50 in my audience will understand, that was what rooting for the Reds had become. Transitioning into a Yankee fan, on the other hand, well, the final game of the ’76 ALCS made that possibility seem downright fun!
Another factor unique to Gen X was that the game kicked off a confrontation that would dominate the remainder of the decade. It evolved into one of the most heated yet short-lived rivalries in baseball history. It certainly was its most unlikely. New York had those 20 world championships. Kansas City was in its first decade as an expansion team and had never even won a divisional title prior to 1976.
The teams would tussle three more times for the American League crown, in ’77, ’78 and ’80. Only once before had two franchises met in the postseason four times in five years — the Yankees squared off against the Brooklyn Dodgers in a quartet of “Subway Series” between 1952 and 1956 — and it has not happened since.
Familiarity bred contempt, and the animosity boiled over in the first inning of 1977’s decisive fifth game. Brett lined a triple over the head of Rivers in center, scoring Hal McRae from first and giving the host Royals an early lead. Brett beat out Willie Randolph’s relay throw to Nettles at third, but when he was pulling himself up from his slide, he shoved Nettles out of the way. Nettles responded by kicking Brett in the chin; Brett retaliated with an overhand right that Nettles barely ducked under. The benches cleared, and it took three minutes before order was restored.
By that time, it was impossible to have been more than a casual baseball fan and not to have picked a side.
The Yankees won that game and series, too, and they needed only four contests to dispatch Kansas City in 1978. New York went on to beat the Dodgers both times in the World Series, adding to its all-time total. After the teams gave way to the Orioles and the Angels, respectively, in ’79, they were at it again in 1980.
This time, the Royals had the mojo. Brett was coming off his best season, having won the MVP award with a .390 batting average, still the highest in a complete, 162-game season since Ted Williams last broke the .400 barrier in 1941. His first home run clinched the opener; his second vaulted his team into the lead as Kansas City completed the three-game sweep to claim its first-ever World Series berth.
An unusual rivalry deserves a surreal coda, and this one’s post-credit stinger came on July 24, 1983, a regular season contest forever dubbed, “The Pine Tar Game.”
Brett had just clubbed a two-out, two-run homer to give Kansas City a 5-4 lead in the top of the ninth. Yankee manager Billy Martin quickly emerged from his dugout, protesting the hit, claiming that Brett’s bat had the sticky substance more than 18 inches up from its handle, in violation of an obscure rule. Home plate umpire Tim McClelland ruled Brett out and, in a moment immortalized on replay and now on YouTube, an enraged Brett charged McClelland from the dugout and had to be restrained by several of his teammates, other umpires, and his manager.
The Royals protested, and League President Lee McPhail ruled in their favor. He ordered Brett’s home run re-instated and the game to be resumed from that point. The Yankees initially refused the re-start but lost several legal challenges, and the contest concluded on August 18 before an announced crowd of 1,245, with Kansas City winning.
Just as I had in ’76, I watched this home run and its aftermath on TV. We were visiting my aunt and uncle — they had a swimming pool and cable TV! — and I walked inside a little after 4 p.m., changed, and asked my cousin to turn on the WPIX broadcast, which was in the 8th inning.
45 minutes later, the circle was complete; what Chambliss’ blast had begun nearly seven years before, Brett’s tantrum had crystalized. I was a Yankee fan. I had once again witnessed baseball history, an event that fans would speak of for generations, and I had seen it live only because that is what I was.
Sorry, Cincinnati, but there was no way you were going to be able to compete with that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.