BEVERLY — The Belpre Golden Eagles responded with a resounding victory on Tuesday.
Belpre won the fourth TVC-Hocking golf match, held at Lakeside Golf Course.
The Golden Eagles won the first two league meets, but were edged out by Federal Hocking last week.
Belpre is now 19-1 in the league standings after posting a team score of 164.
Southern came in second with a team score of 182, followed by Federal Hocking's 184. Waterford was fourth at 186, Eastern was fifth at 218, followed by Trimble's 246.
Belpre had the medalist for the round in Jacob Smeeks. He finished with a round of 39.
Smeeks was followed on his team by Connor Copeland (40), Jacob Ferrier (42) and Blake Church (43). Matt Deems (45) and Tyce Church (48) gave Belpre six golfers under 50.
Southern was led by Tanner Lisle (43), Ryan Laudermitt (45), David Shaver (46) and Jacob Milliron (48).
Mitchell Roush and Mason Jackson each led Federal Hocking on Tuesday, both finishing with rounds of 42. Collin Jarvis shot a 49, and Wes Carpenter's 51 made up the Lancers' team score.
Gavin Brooker (42) was Waterford's top golfer, followed by Braxton Leister (47), Will Huck (47) and Peyton Powers (50).
Eastern was led by Ethan Short (46), Colton McDaniel (50), Jacob Spencer (59) and Cooper Schagle (63).
Trimble was led by Zach North (51), Matt Reed (64), Silas Andrews (65) and Gage Schoonover (66).
Federal Hocking remains in second place in the league standings at 15-5, followed by Southern (13-7), Waterford (9-11), Eastern (3-17) and Trimble (1-19).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.