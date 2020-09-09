BELPRE — The Belpre Golden Eagles won their second consecutive regular season Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf championship. 

The Golden Eagles had their best showing of the league season by posting a team score of 151 on Wednesday at Oxbow Golf Course. 

Southern was second, 29 strokes back with a team score of 180. Federal Hocking was third at 181, followed by Waterford's 189. Trimble was fifth at 230. 

Connor Copeland led Belpre, and the entire field with a score of 36. His closest competition was his teammate Blake Church, who shot a 37. Jacob Smeeks and Matt Deems each shot rounds of 39, giving Belpre four golfers under 40. 

None of the other teams had a player shoot better than 41. 

Belpre's TVC-Hocking record stands at 24-1, as the Golden Eagles can not be caught in the league standings with just one match to go. 

Southern (17-8 overall) was led by Jacob Milliron (41), Tanner Lisle (45), Lance Stewart (48) and David Shaver (51). 

Federal Hocking (18-7) was led by Mason Jackson (42), Mitchell Roush (43), Collin Jarvis (43) and Wes Carpenter (53). 

Waterford's Will Huck fired a 45, then Braxon Leister, Brett Colyer and Ryan Hendershot each had rounds of 48. The Wildcats ar 11-14 in the TVC-Hocking standings. 

Trimble (2-23) was paced by Matt Reed (53), Zach North (57), Gage Schoonover (60) and Silas Andrews (60). 

Eastern (3-22) didn't have enough competitors for a team score, but Colton McDaniel (45), Ethan Short (49) and Jacob Spencer posted scores for the Eagles. 

