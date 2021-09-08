The Belpre Golden Eagles continue to get stronger in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf race.
Belpre won on Tuesday with a team score of 139. The Golden Eagles had four players under 40, with Blake Church taking home medalist honors at Forest Hills Golf Course.
Church finished with a score of 33. Carson Moore and Matt Deems each shot rounds of 35, followed by Jacob Smeeks' 36 to make up the Golden Eagles' team score.
Belpre was 29 strokes ahead of second-place Waterford. The Wildcats had a team score of 168, led by Gavin Brooker's 35.
Eastern was third with a team score of 176, led by Kasey Savoy (41), Colton McDaniel (44), Ethan Short (45) and Logan Bailey (46).
Federal Hocking was just one shot behind Eastern with a 177. Mason Jackson led the Lancers with an individual score of 35.
He was followed on his team by Andrew Airhart (44), Tariq Cottrill (49), Zane Buckley (49) and Lane Smith (55).
Southern had a team score of 200, led by Tanner Lisle (40), Cruz Brinegar (51), Jesse Caldwell (52) and Dylan Haye (57).
Trimble scored a 232, led by Zach North (48), Matt Reed (58), Keagan Rose (62), Ben Orona (64), Cameron Adkins (65) and Jacob Spears (65).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.