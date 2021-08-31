The Eastern Eagles gave them a run for their money, but the Belpre Golden Eagles continue to lead the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf race.
The Golden Eagles won Tuesday's league meet with a team score of 172. That edged out Eastern's score of 177.
Belpre was led by Carson Moore's round of 41. He was followed by Jacob Smeeks and Matt Deems, who both shot rounds of 43. Belpre's team scoring was rounded out by Connor Copeland's 45.
Eastern's top performers on Tuesday were Kasey Savoy and Ethan Short. Both finished with identical scores of 42. The Eagles had also strong efforts from Colton McDaniel (46) and Jacob Spencer (47).
Waterford's Gavin Booker was the medalist for the round with a score of 39. He propelled the Wildcats to a third-place finish of 187. He was followed on his team by Brett Colyer (47), Braxton Leister (48) and Jackson Colyer (53).
Federal Hocking finished in fourth place with a team score of 206. Mason Jackson led the way for the Lancers with a score of 42.
He was followed closely by Andrew Airhart's round of 46. Zane Buckley shot a 57 for Federal Hocking, followed by Lane Smith (61) and Traiq Cottrill (64).
Southern finished fifth with a team score of 216. Tanner Lisle led the way with a score of 42, followed by Aaron Vance (54), Cruz Brinager (59) and Dylan Haye (61).
Trimble was sixth at 240, led by Zach North (51), Matt Reed (51), Gage Schoonover (68), Camren Adkins (70) and Jacob Spears (71).
