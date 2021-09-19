BELPRE — The Belpre Cross Country Invitational was held on Saturday.
Athens boys finished third as a team, while the Athens girls placed fifth.
Athens boys scored 144 points to finish third, only behind first-place University (21 points) and second-place Fisher Catholic (136 points).
Erik Dabelko was Athens' top finisher, scoring 20 points. He posted a time of 17:32.59.
Sullivan Pelot scored 21 points, finishing in 17:47.78.
The rest of the Bulldog scorers were Tyler Callahan (25 points, 18:04.85), Jacob Bourque (33 points, 18:31.35) and Junu Park (45 points, 18:58.99).
Henry Wagner (47 points, 19:03.83) and Kyle Pero (48 points, 19:05.60) also competed for Athens.
Athens girls were fifth with 156 points.
Williamstown won with 66 points, followed by University's 79 points. Doddridge County was third with 81 points and Fort Frye was fourth with 100 points.
Athens' top scorer was Sarah Deering with seven points. She finished the 5K race in 20:30.70.
Raney Riddlebarger scored 24 points for Athens, finishing with a time of 21:50.66.
The rest of the Athens scorers were Ashlyn Webb (30 points, 22:11.42), Emma Ulbrich (46 points, 23:25.26), Shelby Davenport (49 points, 23:34.39), Emma Beasley (59 points, 24:25.37) and Ava Pettey (60 points, 24:25.82).
Federal Hocking finished 12th in the girls' team standings with 294 points. The Lancers were led by Rosemary Stephens (20 points, 21:39.68), Piper Biesinger (50 points, 23:34.61), Emma Lucas (52 points, 23:46.93), Sage Helon (77 points, 26:04.97) and Magnolia Ballew (95 points, 33:54.96).
Alexander's Leah Esselburn led the Spartans with a 49th place finish, running in 23:08.71.
Alayna Okulich led Nelsonville-York with a time of 23:33.05, finishing 59th.
Alison McCoy led Trimble with a time of 25:12.13, good for 88th place.
Back in the boys' race, Federal Hocking was eighth with 229 points.
Evan McPherson scored 11 points with a quick time of 16:38.53.
The Lancers were also led by Brayden Tabler (23 points, 17:56.85), Darius Pierce (53 points, 19:45.01), Myles Vorisek (62 points, 20:18.36), Alex Macartney (80 points, 21:51.83) and Gavin Ratliff (87 points, 22:22.65).
Tyler Wallace led Alexander with a 33rd-place finish, posting a time of 18:10.49.
Cameron Williams led Trimble with a time of 22:48.70, finishing 124th.
