The Belpre Golden Eagles had a slow start, but they new better days were ahead.
Belpre started the season 0-2 and had a long climb back to try and get into playoff contention.
The Golden Eagles lost to Fort Frye (34-12) and Trimble (46-0) to start the season, two teams that remain undefeated going into week 8.
However, Belpre hasn’t lost since, winning five games in a row by a combined score of 221-73. The Golden Eagles are 5-2, and 5-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division.
Running backs Logan Adams and Nick Godfrey have led the way in Belpre’s running scheme, with quarterback Conner Baker orchestrating the offense.
Belpre steps outside of TVC-Hocking play in a game that is essentially a playoff contest for the Golden Eagles.
Belpre welcomes Warren to Ralph Holder Stadium for a monster non-league game on Friday.
The improved Warriors are 4-3, gaining wins over Crooksville, Meigs, Union Local and Barnesville.
Warren, a Division III team, represents a chance for Belpre to gain valuable points in the playoff race.
Belpre currently sits at No. 10 in the Division VI, Region 21 standings, but isn’t far behind the No. 8 team, Brookfield.
The game against Warren is the first of three big matchups for Belpre, which follows with a road trip to Eastern before closing with a home game against Waterford. Both Eastern and Waterford are 5-2, giving Belpre the chance for more playoff points.
The respected Ohio Fantastic 50 website, run by Drew Pasteur, sums up the importance of Belpre’s game against Warren.
Pasteur lists Belpre with a 50 percent chance to make the playoffs should it beat Warren, but that number drops to just 4 percent with a loss.
Pasteur’s math says Belpre can certainly play its way into a playoff spot. A final record of 8-2 would give Belpre, according to Pasteur, a 98 percent chance to make the postseason.
Belpre hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015, but has the chance to change that over the next three weeks.
The Golden Eagles will need to keep winning in order for the playoff conversations to continue, but a rematch could await Belpre should it do just that.
Fort Frye and Trimble appear locked into home playoff games, should they continue winning. If that happens, and Belpre continues to win, the Golden Eagles could be looking at a week 11 rematch against either the Cadets or Tomcats.
Belpre may have its hands full against Warren, however. The Warriors are led by first-year coach Matt Kimes, who has brought a passing game to Vincent.
Warren entered the season with only five wins over the last fives seasons, including 0-10 campaigns in 2015 and 2017. The Warriors haven’t had a winning season since 2009.
Junior quarterback Kurt Taylor leads Warren’s offense, and senior receiver Brandon Simoniette — a former Belpre Golden Eagle — and junior receiver Evan Gandee are his favorite targets.
Warren averages 36.8 points per game in its spread attack and has scored at least 23 points in every contest.
Warren will provide a difficult challenge for Belpre, but Friday’s game marks a chance for the Golden Eagles to shake up the playoff standings in Region 21.
Belpre is also one of three TVC-Hocking teams with one league loss. That will change on Friday, as Southern hosts Waterford in another game with major playoff implications.
Southern and Waterford are both 4-1 in the TVC-Hocking, as the winner will stake a claim to the second spot in the league behind Trimble.
However, both teams are 5-2 overall. Waterford is seventh in the Division VII, Region 27 standings, while Southern is 10th.
Drew Pasteur lists Waterford as a 99 percent lock to make the postseason with a win over Southern.
The Tornadoes will desperately need the win for any playoff hopes, however. Pasteur lists Southern with a 51 percent chance to make the playoffs with a win over Waterford, but those playoff odds dip to 1 percent should Southern lose.
Hurting Southern’s playoff chances is the fact that it still faces a game at unbeaten Trimble in week nine.
Southern is coming off a 42-35 non-league loss at home to Ravenswood. Waterford is coming off a closer-than-expected 28-22 victory over Wahama.
Southern hasn’t defeated Waterford since earning a 33-0 win over the Wildcats in Racine in 2013.
Elsewhere in the TVC-Hocking, Eastern travels to Miller on Friday. The Eagles (5-2, 3-2 TVC-Hocking) are coming off an off week, after taking the forfeit win over Federal Hocking. Miller (2-5, 0-5 TVC-Hocking) is coming off a 48-0 loss to Trimble.
Eastern also still entertains playoff aspirations, as it stands ninth in Region 27 and still has big games coming against Belpre and Southern.
Eastern, similar to Belpre, will be a playoff lock should it run the table the rest of the way.
