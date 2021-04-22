GLOUSTER — The Belpre Golden Eagles scored an 8-3 baseball win at Trimble on Thursday.
The Golden Eagles plated two runs in each of the first two innings for a 4-1 lead.
The Tomcats were within 4-2 before each team scored a run in the fifth.
Belpre added three insurance runs in the top of the seventh for the 8-3 lead.
Bryce Downs got the start on the mound and pitched 1 1-3 innings, allowing only one hit. He didn't walk a batter, but hit four. He was charged with four runs, three being earned.
Cole Wright pitched the final 5 2-3 innings, allowing four unearned runs on four hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Jacob Smeeks pitched a complete game for Belpre (7-6, 3-3 Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division). He worked around 10 hits and three walks, allowing three earned runs. He struck out five.
Matt Bayne had two hits, while Smeeks and Evan Wells had two RBIs apiece.
Trimble is 4-10 overall and 2-5 in the TVC-Hocking.
Belpre 5, Trimble 0 (softball)
GLOUSTER — Belpre's Alyssa Hutchinson pitched a two-hit shoutout in a 5-0 win at Trimble High School on Thursday.
Hutchinson allowed two singles in seven innings of work, striking out 13 and walking two.
Hutchinson was also one of five Golden Eagles with two-hit games, joining Dekotah Lemon, Kaitlen Bush, Maggie Johnson and Taylor Parker.
Bama Martin pitched all seven innings for Trimble, striking out 10 and walking only one to keep the Tomcats in the game. Trimble only had one error in the field.
Riley Campbell and Briana Orsborne each hit singles for Trimble (2-11, 1-6 TVC-Hocking). Orsborne and Brandis Bickley each drew a walk.
