Belpre was able to push ahead of Waterford in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf standings thanks to a strong effort last week.
Belpre won both league meets it participated in, including topping Waterford by four strokes last Thursday.
As a result, the Golden Eagles enter TVC-Hocking play this week with a 23-1 record, while the Wildcats are 26-2.
Waterford was able to pick up a win during last week's first match, played at Lakeside Golf Course on Tuesday. The Wildcats had a team score of 171, followed by Southern's 185.
Waterford was led by medalist Brooks Suprano (38), Gavin Brooker (40), Ryan Hendershot (46), Will Huck (47), Peyton Powers (48) and Braxton Leister 58.
Southern was paced by Joey Weaver (41), Landon Hill (44), Tanner Lisle (50), Jacob Milliron (50), David Shaver (50) and Grant Smith (64).
Federal Hocking was third with a team score of 194, led by Mitchell Roush's 45. Collin Jarvis followed with a 47, Mason Jackson a 48, Wes Carpenter a 54 and Shane Fredericks a 65.
Wahama had a team score of 198, led by Connor Ingels (41), Ethan Mitchell (49), Mattie Ohlinger (51), Casey Greer (57), Ty White (59) and Jillian Love (65).
Eastern finished at 205, led by Colton McDaniel (46), Jacob Spencer (51), Trevor Morrissey (52), Ethan Short (56), Brogan Holter (63) and Nick Durst (64).
Belpre earned its first team win of the week when it won a match played at Riverside Golf Course last Wednesday. The Golden Eagles had a team score of 175, followed by Southern's 188.
Belpre's top golfer was Eric Dotson's 42, and he was followed on his team by Thomas Griffith (43), Matt Deems (44), Connor Copeland (46), Jacob Ferrier (47) and Jake Alkire (58).
Southern was led by Weaver and Hill, who both shot rounds of 45. Lisle and Shaver followed with 49s while Milliron had a 50 and Smith a 60.
Wahama and Federal Hocking each tied at 193. The second tiebreaker came down to the sixth man on each team, as each team's fifth golfer shot 62s. The tiebreaker went Wahama's way.
The White Falcons were led by Connor Ingels (44), Ethan Mitchell (47), Ty White (50), Mattie Ohlinger (52), Casey Greer (62) and Jillian Love (64).
Jackson led Federal Hocking with a 45, and Roush followed with a 46. Carpenter shot a 49, then Jarvis came in with a 53. Brandon Bond shot a 62 and Fredericks finished with a 67.
Miller's Hunter Dutiel was the medalist for the round with a 40. The Falcons had a team score of 220, as Trey Hettich (52), Chase Jewett (59) and Landon Paige (69) followed Dutiel.
Belpre edged Waterford on Thursday, in a match held back at Lakeside.
Belpre was led by Matt Deems (42), Eric Dotson (43), Jacob Ferrier (44), Thomas Griffith (46), Connor Copeland (47) and Jake Alkire (51), while Waterford was led by Brooks Suprano (38), Braxton Leister (45), Gavin Brook (48), Ryan Hendershot (48), Will Huck (50) and Peyton Powers (56).
Dutiel was once again the medalist, finishing with a strong round of 36. The Falcons were third with a team score of 205, followed by Hettich (47), Jewett (56) and Paige (66).
Trimble was fourth at 225, led by Blaceton Moore (49), Zach North (56), Matthew Reed (58), Silas Andrews (62) and Gage Schoonover (64).
South Gallia had one golfer participate, as Noah Spurlock shot a 55.
Southern is third in the TVC-Hocking standings at 18-6, while Federal Hocking is fourth at 14-14. Wahama is fifth at 15-17, while Eastern is sixth at 10-14. Miller is seventh at 10-22, Trimble is eighth at 2-22 and South Gallia is ninth at 1-19.
TVC-Hocking play continues this week. Belpre, Eastern, Miller, Trimble and Wahama will compete on Tuesday at Oxbow, with Belpre serving as the host school.
Southern, Eastern, South Gallia, Trimble and Waterford will meet on Wednesday at Riverside, with Southern playing host.
Belpre, Federal Hocking, Southern, South Gallia and Waterford will match up on Thursday, with Belpre hosting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.