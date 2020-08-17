MASON, W.Va. — The Belpre Golden Eagles took an early lead in the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf race.
Belpre won the first TVC-Hocking golf match, played Friday at the Riverside Golf Course.
The Golden Eagles are the defending champions in the TVC-Hocking, and posted a team score of 172.
Federal Hocking was 10 shots back in second place at 182. Southern finished third at 183, while Waterford was fourth at 192. Eastern (227) and Trimble followed (242).
Southern's Jacob Milliron was the medalist in the round, shooting 40 on the par-35 course.
Belpre was led by Jacob Smeeks' round of 41. Blake Church followed with a 42 and Matt Deems a 44. All six Belpre golfers were under 50, as that consistency carried the day. The Golden Eagles' Tyce Church and Connor Copeland each shot a 45 to round out the team scoring.
Federal Hocking had a three-way tie for the top spot on its roster. Mitchell Roush, Mason Jackson and Collin Jarvis all finished with strong rounds of 42. Wes Carpenter followed with a 56, while Lane Smith shot a round of 69.
Milliron led the Tornadoes, then was followed by Tanner Lisle and Lance Stuart. They each finished with rounds of 45, with David Shaver's 53 completing Southern's team score.
Waterford was led by Braxton Leister (45), Brett Colyer (47), Ryan Hendershot (49), Gavin Brooker (51) and Mason Thomas (51).
Eastern's team score was made up of Ethan Short (48), Colton McDaniel (50), Jacob Spencer (62) and Cooper Schagle (67).
Trimble was led by Zach North (51), Matt Reed (62), Siles Andrews (64), Gage Schoonover (65) and Cheyenne Williams (67).
Belpre will host the next league match on Tuesday at Oxbow Golf Course.
