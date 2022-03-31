ALBANY — The Alexander softball team lost its season opener on Tuesday, falling 15-7 to the visiting Belpre Golden Eagles.
Alexander led 4-1 after one inning, and 6-3 going to the top of the fifth before Belpre rallied.
The Golden Eagles scored twice in the fifth, then six times in the sixth to lead 11-6. They added four more in the seventh for a 15-6 lead.
Makayla Carmichael led Belpre with three hits, including a triple and a home run. Maddison Sprigg had two hits, including a triple, while Maggie Johnson had two hits, including a triple. Carrissa Sprigg had two hits, including a home run.
Michaela Moat led Alexander with two hits, including a double and a home run. She had four RBIs. Ellie Day also added a triple and RBI.
Carmichael took the win for Belpre in the pitching circle, with Day taking the loss for Alexander.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.