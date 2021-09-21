The Belpre Golden Eagles controlled the Tri-Valley Conference Hocking golf race all season, and the concluded by winning the league's championship match.
The Golden Eagles took first place in the TVC-Hocking Championship meet, held Monday at the Athens Country Club.
Belpre took first place with a team score of 332, 45 shots ahead of Waterford.
Jacob Smeeks led Belpre with a round of 80, also winning medalist honors for the meet.
Smeeks shot a 39 on the front nine, and a 41 on the back.
He was followed on his team by Matt Deems (81), Jacob Ferrier (85), Blake Church (86), Connor Copeland (87) and Carson Moore (90).
Belpre's effort was so complete, that all six of their golfers finished in the top eight of the league individually.
Waterford was second with a team score of 377. Gavin Booker led the Wildcats with an 86, good for a tie for sixth overall in the league.
The Wildcats also had three players shot a 97 in Braxton Lester, Peyton Powers and Jackson Colyer.
Eastern was third with a team score of 385. Ethan Short led the way with an 85, tied for third individually.
The rest of the Eagles' scoring was Kasey Savoy (98), Colton McDaniel (100), Jacob Spencer (102), Wyatt McCune (107) and Logan Bailey (112).
Southern finished fourth with a team score of 422, led by Tanner Lisle. He was tied for eighth overall with a round of 90.
The rest of the Tornadoes' scoring was Cruz Brinager (105), Aaron Vance (106), Dylan Haye (121) and Jesse Caldwell (132).
Federal Hocking was fifth with a team score of 432. Mason Jackson was 10th individually with a round of 95. He shot a 48 on the front nine, and a 47 on the back nine.
Scotty Balch shot a 103 for the Lancers, followed by Andrew Airhart (112), Zane Buckley (122), Tariq Cottrill (128) and Lane Smith (134).
Trimble followed with a team score of 476, led by Zach North.
North carded a score of 103, a 52 on the front nine and a 51 on the back nine.
Matt Reed (113), Ben Orona (125), Gage Schoonover (135) and Jacob Spears (140) also competed in the TVC-Hocking meet for the Tomcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.