MASON, W.Va. — The Belpre Golden Eagles took first place in a Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division golf match on Monday.
Belpre posted a team score of 161 at the Riverside Golf Course.
Waterford was second at 173, and Eastern came in third at 193. Southern was fourth at 216, followed by fifth-place Federal Hocking (221) and sixth-place Trimble (249).
Belpre's Jacob Ferrier was the medalist for the round with a score of 38, three over par.
The Golden Eagles were also led by Connor Copeland (40), Carson Moore (41) and Jacob Smeeks (42).
Waterford was led by Earin Brooker (39), Brett Colyer (43), Payton Powers (45) and Braxton Laister (46).
Eastern was led by Kasey Savey's 39. He was followed on the Eagles' team by Ethan Short (49), Colton McDaniel (50) and Wyatt McCune (55).
Southern's top golfer was Tanner Lisle's 44. He was followed on the Tornadoes by Aaron Vance (54), Dylan Hane (58) and Cruz Brinager (60).
Federal Hocking was led by Mason Jackson (44), Scotty Balch (52), Andrew Airhart (59) and Lane Smith (66).
Trimble was led by Zach North (55), Matt Reed (63), Gage Schoonover (65) and Cameron Adkins (66).
