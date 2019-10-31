Have you seen what the latest in football shoulder pads look like? If you envision a bulky pair of plastic pads with a neck hole connected by string ties, it has been a long time since you have seen them.
Today’s shoulder pads resemble a gladiator’s armor, something that is medieval but also futuristic. Here’s an actual description that accompanies a premium pair of shoulder pads — “high impact foam, shock technology, multi-stage compression, belt-style chest straps, flexible shock cords, floating sternum plates for crucial coverage.” This kind of equipment advancement is leaps and bounds better than what athletes wore even 10 years ago. But as great as these products look, sound and perform — shoulder injuries are still among the most common ailments to sideline a football player.
On the gridiron, the shoulder undergoes a tremendous amount of physical stress no matter what position an athlete plays. Tackling or being tackled often leads to landing on a shoulder. Blocking on the offensive and defensive lines puts extreme pressure on the shoulder joint, and that stress can lead to a variety of injuries ranging from the mild to the more severe. Today we will start by looking at a common injury, a shoulder dislocation, as well as some additional injuries that often accompany a dislocation.
Shoulder dislocation
A shoulder dislocation occurs when the upper arm bone, known as the humerus, is forced out of the shoulder socket or glenoid. This can happen through a collision, being tackled or blocked, and throwing or receiving the football when an outstretched arm is pulled in an awkward direction. For example, this can happen when a quarterback, who is dropping back to pass, gets their arm pulled backward. By definition a dislocation is when two bones are not where they are supposed to be in the joint.
While a dislocation is hard to confirm underneath a jersey and padding, there are immediate signs that a shoulder injury has occurred. The player with a dislocated shoulder will lose mobility of the arm and experience pain, often slumping in the direction of the injured shoulder. Once the player’s padding is off, it will be more noticeable that the humerus is out of the shoulder socket. When there isn’t any cartilage damage in the shoulder, a physician can return the humerus back into the socket and secure the arm in a sling. Often the physician can help put the arm back in place on the sidelines to help minimize pain, but diagnosis of cartilage damage will require an MRI to confirm.
Rehabilitation will require physical therapy to help athletes regain a full range of motion while also strengthening the arm and shoulder. Surgery is typically not necessary unless the athlete has additional damage or a history or recurring issues with shoulder dislocations. While recovery times will differ from one player to another, athletes can typically return to play within six weeks of a shoulder dislocation. Rehabilitation is key to strengthen the muscles surrounding the shoulder joint to minimize risk of repeating injury.
Labrum and biceps
tendon injuries
While a shoulder dislocation diagnosis might not be a season-ending injury, physicians also look deeper into the ball-and-joint socket to see if any cartilage and tendon damage has taken place. This can be accomplished with X-rays and, in some cases, an MRI when X-rays are inconclusive. Two types of tears often accompany shoulder dislocations, and they include cartilage around the glenoid socket called the labrum, as well as tears to the biceps tendon.
A torn labrum of the shoulder means the cartilage that helps facilitate the full range of motion in the shoulder has been damaged. The labrum deepens the socket for the shoulder joint and helps stabilize the joint. There are three types of labrum tears: the SLAP tear (Superior Labrum Anterior to Poster) is a front-to-back tear of the labrum, which is common with overhead throwing motions; the Bankart tear, which affects the lower portion of the glenoid socket and is common with shoulder dislocations; and the posterior labrum tear, which is in the back of the shoulder joint and is the least common of the three potential tears.
Many tears of the labrum don’t require surgery and can heal on their own with a combination of rest, over-the-counter medications, and physician-guided physical therapy. Depending on the severity of the tear, recovery can take up to two months to get the shoulder back to a full range of motion. If surgery is necessary, physicians can perform minimally invasive arthroscopic surgery to repair the labrum and trim off any frays of cartilage that might impede a smooth range of motion. Athletes can expect to be sidelined for six months and might not regain a full range of motion or speed for up to a year.
Most people wouldn’t associate the biceps tendon with the shoulder, but tendons are what keep muscles attached to bones and the biceps tendon attaches to bones in the shoulder joint. This tendon, as it moves closer to shoulder, divides into two parts of the tendon called the long head and short head. Together, these two parts of the biceps tendon cup the arm bone and help keep it centered in the shoulder socket. Because it has two connecting points — long head to the shoulder socket, which is the most likely to be affected, and short head to the shoulder blade, which rarely tears — a tear of biceps tendon doesn’t fully hinder shoulder mobility and typically doesn’t require surgery. Overuse or physical impact is what typically causes this tear. Some mild arm weakness might not bother some athletes, but rest and ice are recommended regardless while continuing to monitor for any pain or discomfort. These injuries do well without surgery and people will often strengthen their arm in physical therapy.
We’ve only scratched the surface of the shoulder blade to reveal the types of injuries football players might experience from repetitive use, collision or a fall. Next week (Miami week here at OU!) we probe the rest of the shoulder to uncover what else is at risk for potential injury.
Dr. Ulloa, of OhioHealth Physician Group Heritage College, is a native of Athens who graduated from Ohio University medical school. During a fellowship at the Cleveland Clinic, he served as an assistant team physician for the Browns, Indians and Cavaliers, went to spring training with the Indians and attended the National Football League Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He presently is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon for the Ohio University Athletic Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.