Trailing 21-3 in the first half against the high-powered Kansas City Chiefs, it appeared the Cincinnati Bengals’ historic season might be soon ending.
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes was nearly flawless through the first three drives, all resulting in touchdowns.
According to ESPN analytics, Kansas City’s win expectancy was 95% after going ahead by 18 points.
The Bengals have already given their fans so much to be excited about this season. They swept the Ravens and the Steelers to win the AFC North. They ended the franchise’s 31-year drought without a playoff win, then beat No. 1 Tennessee for their first-ever road playoff victory.
Facing such a deficit against the two-time defending AFC Champion Chiefs, it was logical as a fan to think that the Bengals had a good run and they’d be back next year.
However, these Bengals are different.
Cincinnati scored before half to get to within 21-10, then Kansas City left the door open by failing to get points before halftime when Tyreek Hill was tackled short of the goal line as time expired.
For the second time in January, the Bengals owned a second half against the Chiefs. The Bengals clinched the division title with a 34-31 win over Kansas City on Jan. 2.
Cincinnati rallied back again on Sunday, eventually winning 27-24 on Evan McPherson’s 31-yard overtime field goal.
The Cincinnati Bengals are the AFC Champions, and will play in the Super Bowl.
Yes, the Bengals are going to the Super Bowl.
Those are words that any long-time Bengals’ fan never thought they hear.
It’s been a meteoric rise for the franchise that was 2-14 in 2019, putting them in position to have the No. 1 pick and draft Joe Burrow.
Burrow has helped change the culture in Cincinnati. Every team he has played for has reached unprecedented heights.
The 2014 Athens Bulldogs are still the highest scoring offense in the history of the Ohio High School Athletic Association. The 2019 LSU Tigers have to be considered one of the best college football teams in the history of the sport.
Burrow is now working his magic in Cincinnati, his confidence and composure undoubtedly rubbing off on his teammates.
Burrow became the first quarterback drafted No. 1 overall to make a conference championship game within his first two seasons, and now will start in the Super Bowl in two weeks.
Burrow’s play-making ability was on display against the Chiefs, escaping pressure on numerous occasions to either find a receiver down field or scramble for a first down. Burrow extended plays with his legs on two crucial third downs on the Bengals’ last drive in regulation.
Burrow is the most important player in Cincinnati, but the Bengals have built a powerhouse team around him.
Burrow was the No. 1 pick in the 2020 draft, but receiver Tee Higgins — picked in the second round out of Clemson — has become a vital piece of the offense. He had six receptions for 103 yards against Kansas City.
Logan Wilson was the team’s third-round pick that year, a linebacker from Wyoming. He led the defense with total tackles on Sunday.
Ja’Marr Chase, the team’s first-round pick last spring, will be in serious contention for the Offensive Rookie of the Year. His touchdown reception helped tie the game at 21-21 in the third quarter.
Going back even to the 2019 draft class, first-round pick tackle Jonah Williams from Alabama has been consistent and third-round pick Germaine Pratt from N.C. State has been a key piece at linebacker.
The Bengals’ defense can’t be overlooked, with coordinator Lou Anarumo calling the shots.
Think about a big win the Bengals had this season, and the defense likely made a game-turning play. Remember the forced fumble in overtime against Minnesota in the season opener that eventually led to a victory?
That trend has continued. The defense got the final stop in the Wild Card game against the Raiders, with Pratt intercepting on fourth-down pass in the closing seconds.
The defense again was lights out against Derrick Henry and the Titans in the divisional round, Wilson’s interception setting up what turned out to be McPherson’s winning field goal.
The most important effort by the defense came on Sunday. The Chiefs had that huge first half, but the defense found momentum with the late stop before halftime.
The Chiefs were held to three points in the second half, Mahomes appearing flustered into taking sacks and making mistakes.
The Chiefs were on the doorstep of the end zone at the end of regulation. A touchdown would have likely resulted in a devastating Bengals’ loss.
The defense held the Chiefs to a field goal, sending the game to overtime.
Kansas City won the toss, and most people watching thought that meant the game was over with Mahomes getting the football. That’s what happened in Kansas City’s overtime win against Buffalo a week earlier.
But Jessie Bates tipped a ball that Vonn Bell alertly intercepted on a third-down play.
Burrow and the Bengals got into field goal range, with running back Joe Mixon carrying the load on the final few offensive plays.
When McPherson’s 31-yard field goal went through the uprights, the impossible happened, and the Bengals were in the Super Bowl for the first time since January of 1989.
Videos on social media are prevalent of Bengals’ fans celebrating, crying tears of joy. All those years of disappointment seemed to wash away with McPherson’s field goal on Sunday.
Was this really happening? I had to turn on the TV Monday morning to make sure the Bengals were really going to the big game.
After the Wild Card playoff win over the Raiders, I wrote that anything was possible with Burrow. There is a confidence watching the Bengals this season, a feeling that somehow they’ll find a way to win. It comes from years of watching Burrow play in big moments, but it’s a new feeling as a Cincinnati fan.
The Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl on Feb. 13. Cincinnati will be in the spotlight for the next two weeks leading up to the game.
The Bengals are early 3.5 underdogs against the Rams, who will play in their home stadium.
That’s fine. Cincinnati has done just fine in the underdog role all season.
Cincinnati shocked the sports world with the comeback against the Chiefs.
It’s hard to imagine what it would feel like if Cincinnati can get one more win. For now, enjoy the next two weeks leading up to the big game for Burrow and the Bengals.
Kevin Wiseman is the sports editor at The Athens Messenger. Send him an email at kwiseman@athensmessenger.com.
