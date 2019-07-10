HAMILTON — Jack Bennett gave the Southern Ohio pitching staff a shot in the arm on Tuesday.
Bennett made his season debut and pitched the Copperheads to a 6-1 victory at Hamilton’s Foundation Field.
Bennett, from John Carroll, pitched seven innings and allowed only an earned run. He scattered three hits, walked three batters and struck out eight.
Nick Kaiser followed that up with two perfect innings of relief work. He struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth inning.
The win moves Southern Ohio ahead of Hamilton in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League standings. The Copperheads are 17-13, while the Joes fall to 15-13.
Southern Ohio enters play on Wednesday only a half-game out of first place in the South Division standings. Cincinnati and Licking County were both 18-13 after Tuesday’s games.
Southern Ohio scored single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to lead 3-0.
The Joes’ lone run came in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Copperheads added three in the ninth
for insurance.
Scott Combs had his first four-hit game of the season for Southern Ohio, going 4 for 4 with a run and RBI.
Lucas Nasonti was 3 for 6 with an RBI to improve his batting average to .333 on the season for Southern Ohio.
Southern Ohio led 1-0 after the fourth thanks to Combs’ sacrifice fly to score Reese Trahey.
Another sacrifice fly in the fifth made it 2-0. This time, Zach Iverson collected the RBI with Carter Cross scoring the run.
It was 3-0 in the sixth when Cross drew a bases-loaded walk to score Trahey.
The Copperheads led 4-1 in the ninth after Phillip Glasser’s single scored Zyon Avery. Cross reached on an error, scoring Trahey for a 5-1 edge.
The final run scored after Nasonti’s RBI single scored Combs.
Hamilton’s William Maclean took the loss. He gave up two earned runs on four hits and three walks in five innings. He struck out three.
Griffin Kain was 2 for 3, including a double and scored the Joes only run.
After returning home on Wednesday to take on the Joes, Southern Ohio will again host Hamilton on Thursday in the series finale at 7:05 p.m.
