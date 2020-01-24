McARTHUR — Morgan Bentley wasted little time in making up for lost time.
The Vinton County junior, who missed her team’s first encounter with Athens due to injury, scored 21 points in the first 13 minutes of the rematch, helping the Vikings (11-5, 7-1 Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio) to an easy 72-40 victory on Thursday.
Her final basket came with 3:33 left in the second quarter. It was her third 3-pointer from the same spot on the left wing, and it pushed her past the coveted 1,000-point threshold for her career.
Bentley didn’t score again, but she didn’t have to. Vinton County led, 39-18, and the rest of the contest had been turned into a formality.
“Getting that [milestone] wasn’t really a part of our game plan, but I guess it was part of hers,” said her coach — and proud papa — Rod Bentley. “She came out laser-focused and dialed-in on her shot. I told her that was the best quarter-and-a-half of basketball that I’ve ever seen her play.”
The Bulldogs (3-12, 3-5 TVC-Ohio) would certainly agree. They tried everything in their arsenal to slow Bentley down, to no avail. Sophomore Harper Bennett was the first line of defense, and although her athleticism often foiled Bentley’s first assault — Bennett swatted away three of her shots — her lithe 5’8” frame was no match for Bentley’s relentlessness on the follow-up.
Three times in the opening frame, Bentley muscled in to put back her own miss, once drawing a foul and converting the bonus. She later added another three-point play by catching a pass in the high post, driving left, and brutally backing Bennett down before spinning into the lane for a pretty underhanded lay-in.
Bentley finished with a double-double, grabbing six offensive rebounds and 10 overall.
Once Bennett’s teammates began dropping into the post to give her help, Bentley was more than happy to become a distributor; and, if Bennett were to slide over even a step to cut off a dribble-drive from either Josie Ousley or Tegan Bartoe, Bentley would simply step outside and drain the triple.
It was that kind of pick-your-poison night for Seth Matheny’s crew.
“Sometimes, we weren’t coming quick enough with the double-team, but when we did, they would just kick it out to the perimeter,” Matheny explained. “I didn’t think our half-court defense played that badly. Their initial sets didn’t produce a lot of great looks. They just killed us with second chance points and in transition.
“We’d send one girl back on our shots, trying to slow them down, but it seemed like they were still out-numbering us. That’s what makes them such a good team.”
Defensive pressure helps, too. The visitors committed only three first-quarter turnovers, but that number had swelled to double digits by halftime once the Vikings turned up the half-court heat. Ousley and Bartoe wreaked special havoc by meeting Bulldog senior Laura Manderick the moment she crossed the 10-second line, forcing her to surrender the ball to her younger teammates.
Athens tried to run its offense from there, but its improv skills were lacking, and Vinton County seemed to know its playbook inside and out. Ousley and Bartoe each beat a Bulldog to the spot, racing the other way and turning their steals into fast break lay-ins. Ousley later added another, drawing the foul and sinking both from the line.
“That’s a credit to our staff, and to [assistant coach] Brett Jones in particular,” said Coach Bentley. “He’s in charge of all of our scouting, and he spends a lot of time studying other teams. We usually feel like we know what the other team is going to do.”
With the game well in hand, the Vikings turned to Ousley and Bartoe to close things out. Ousley hit the clinching shot — a running one-handed bank shot that was made tougher because of her angle, weaving in from the right baseline — while Bartoe hit a trio of deep 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 23 points.
“One was from the volleyball stripe,” Matheny said, in a moment of gallows humor. “The younger girls on the floor looked at me, wide-eyed, and all I told them was, ‘What? You weren’t watching her during the first half?’”
“She averaged 14 points-per-game last year as a freshman, so we know what she’s an elite scorer,” explained Coach Bentley. “She wasn’t shooting well earlier this year, but she’s coming around, and it’s the perfect time for her to do so. We’re going to need her going forward.”
But make no mistake, this was Morgan Bentley’s night.
“What you saw out there tonight is an attribute of her hard work in the weight room,” Coach Bentley said. “We feel she’s one of the strongest players in southeast Ohio. It’s that combination of strength and agility that truly makes her special.”
Vinton County 72, Athens 40
Athens;9;12;9;10;—;40
Vinton County;29;14;15;14;—;72
ATHENS 40 (3-12, 3-5 TVC-Ohio)
Laura Manderick 1 4-4 7, Harper Bennett 4 0-1 9, Mindi Gregory 1 0-2 2, Kesi Federspiel 2 1-1 5, Kianna Benton 2 0-0 5, Bailey Davis 2 1-2 5, Annika Benton 0 1-2 1, Olivia Banks 0 0-0 0, Emily Zuber 1 0-0 2, Emmarald Jean-Francois 2 0-0 4, Navade Rhodes 0 0-0 0, Maggie Schlicher 0 0-2 0; TOTALS 15 7-14 40; 3-pt field goals: 3 (Manderick, Bennett, Kianna Benton).
VINTON COUNTY 72 (11-5, 7-1 TVC-Ohio)
Josie Ousley 4 2-2 10, Morgan Bentley 7 4-7 21, Lacie Williams 2 0-0 6, Cameron Zinn 3 0-0 6, Rylee Ousley 1 1-2 4, Chloe Haybron 1 0-0 2, Zoey Kiefer 0 0-0 0, Emily Kight 0 0-0 0, Lydia Nichols 0 0-0 0, Abrianna McManis 0 0-0 0, Tegan Bartoe 9 2-2 23, Lydia Lenegar 0 0-0 0, TOTALS 27 9-13 72; 3-pt field goals: 9 (Bentley 3, Bartoe 3, Williams 2, Rylee Ousley).
TEAM/INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
FIELD GOALS – Athens 15-42 (.357), 3-pt field goals 3-13 (.231); Vinton County 27-64 (.422), 3-pt field goals 9-22 (.409); FREE THROWS – Athens 7-14 (.500); Vinton County 9-13 (.692); REBOUNDS – Athens 27 (Bennett 7), Vinton County 41 (Zinn 11); ASSISTS – Athens 11 (Gregory 4), Vinton County 15 (Bartoe 5, Rylee Ousley 5); STEALS – Athens 6 (Gregory 2), Vinton County 17 (Josie Ousley 4, Bartoe 4); BLOCKED SHOTS – Athens 5 (Bennett 3), Vinton County 8 (Kiefer 3); TURNOVERS – Athens 23 25, Vinton County 10; TEAM FOULS – Athens 11, Vinton County 10; JUNIOR VARSITY SCORE – Vinton County 45-28.
