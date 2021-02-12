NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Buckeyes may have come up short on Friday, but they at least had all the pieces to their puzzle.
The Buckeyes fell to Berne Union on Friday, 66-60, inside Ben Wagner Gymnasium.
Nelsonville-York had its regular lineup together for a full game for the first time since December 11th.
Ethan Gail was hurt the next game. He has since returned, but Friday marked the the first game for Joe Tome since January 5th.
Gail led the Buckeyes with 20 points, making seven 2-point field goals, a 3-pointer and 3 of 5 from the free throw line.
Drew Carter and Tome each scored nine points. Carter did most of his damage from the foul line, making 7 of 10. Tome made a pair of 3-pointers as well as a pair of free throws.
Keagan Swope and Trevor Morrissey each scored eight points. Swope made three 2-point field goals, while Morrisey had a pair of 3's and a 2-pointer.
Trent Morrissey scored four points and Braydin McKee two points, as all seven Buckeyes who entered the contest scored points.
Nelsonville-York fell to 3-15 on the season.
Berne Union led 15-13 after one quarter, then extended the lead to 35-21 at halftime. The Buckeyes scored 22 points in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 51-43. Overall, N-Y won the second half, 39-31.
Brock Unger ultimately made the difference for Berne Union. He led the way with 27 points, making six 2-point field goals, three 3-pointers and 6 of 9 free throw attempts.
Brae Friesner followed with 13 points for the Rockets, while Nate Nemeth added 11 points.
The Buckeyes will hold Senior Night festivities on Tuesday with a home game against Miller.
N-Y is scheduled to travel to Wellston on Wednesday, before hosting Athens on Friday.
