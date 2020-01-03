SUGAR GROVE — Berne Union made an early lead stand up in a big way with a 65-39 win over Nelsonville-York on Friday.
The Rockets led 19-9 after one quarter, and continued to lead 37-16 by halftime. Nelsonville-York's deficit was 49-26 going to the fourth.
The Buckeyes fall to 2-7 with the loss.
Mikey Seel led Nelsonville-York with 11 points, while Ethan Gail added nine points. Brayden McKee added six points, while Drew Carter tallied five points.
