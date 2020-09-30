ALBANY — When the Alexander Spartans take on the Gallia Academy Blue Devils, the script is seldom the same. From the days when the Gallia teams were coed, there were always surprises on the pitch and on the scoreboard.
On Tuesday night in Albany, the surprises happened quickly and profoundly. With arguably his strongest and best skilled team, coach Cory Camden’s blue warriors jumped on the home team quick, fast, and in a hurry. The power duo of Keagen Daniels and Colton Roe were the instigators of the lightning strikes. Daniels corralled the ball in the midfield and sent it to Dalton Vanco who sent a lovely twenty yard cross to a charging Roe. His shot rattled the cage for a 1-0 visitor lead.
A short while later, Roe did it all himself with a power run down the right flank and an equally powerful blast that cracked into the framework. With only six minutes gone, the Spartans were surprisingly down 2-0 against a squad that seemed to have all the answers.
Then, Alexander began to get composed and began to get into their game. With the defensive quartet of Ethan Niedhart, Isaac York, TJ Vogt, and Ethan Scott starting to disrupt the Devils’ offense, the Spartans started to create combinations and, as a result, more effective attacks. Kyler D’Augustino and Tyler Fritchley launched attempts that were off just high or wide, but the system began working. Austin Shields added to his assist total with a nice send into the box. It bounced off a number of legs for an instant before Joe Trogdon won the ball and poked it past keeper Bryson Miller to cut the lead to 2-1.
As the half wore down, the Academy defense was put to task to keep the Spartans at bay. After a foul placed the ball for a free kick about twenty-five yards out with under a minute to go, it was Shields time once again. Having just missed a similar attempt earlier, the savvy senior adjusted his aim and hit the back of the net from distance. That bought his team the equalizer at 2-2 and made it a brand new ball game for the second half.
“Every coach wants to know how his team will handle adversity. This was the first time we’ve been down by two early in a game,” Kirk Crow said. “I could see at halftime that they were ready to get back at it and would not let themselves lose this game.”
Alexander was clearly the more successfully aggressive side in the second stanza. They sustained an attacking posture for the first twenty minutes, barely missing some well-crafted chances.
During that time, though, they dodged a bullet when Brody Wilt’s free kick forced Clayton Williams into a full upward stretch in order to tip the shot out of danger.
At the halfway mark, Shield’s corner kick was banged around by the defense and cleared out to where sophomore Dylan Allison was waiting. He drove the rebound past Miller and the Spartans had their third unanswered goal to go on top 3-2.
The elation lasted only momentarily, however. Roe’s shot from the right side was tapped away by Williams but landed near substitute Seth Nelson. He popped it back towards goal and it settled into the back of the net for the 3-3 tie.
Alexander’s resilience and will then came to the fore. Fewer than three minutes later, Jace Ervin, usually counted on for big throw-ins, gathered a ball in a forest of defenders and poked it into the webbing to regain the lead for the home boys 4-3.
About a minute had elapsed when one of Ervin’s big throws caused Miller to bobble the ball. Elijah Robe pounced on the loose orb and ripped it in to jump the lead to 5-3.
Keeping the pressure on the blue-clad defense, Fritchley’s hard work paid off with a nice long run to the strings for the sixth and final tally of the night. Alexander’s 6-3 victory ended Gallia Academy’s unbeaten record and upped the Spartans’ record to 10-1-1.
“We were aware how good Roe and Daniels were but it doesn’t go so well at first. In fact, Roe is Austin’s buddy and they congratulated each other after the game. This was the first time we had to take a punch and we were able to get back. I’m proud on how we responded and, as a coach, you want to see the evolution of your team. This has been a run of six games in fourteen days and came out six and oh. This game tonight will mean a lot for seeding in the tournament.”
Alexander’s next match will be eleven o’clock on Saturday against Lucasville Valley.
SCORING:
Alex 2 4 6
Gallia 2 1 3
Gallia Roe (Vanco) 1st 37:24 0-1
Gallia Roe 1st 32:32 0-2
Alex Trogdon (Shields) 1st 13:22 1-2
Alex Shields 1st 00:50 2-2
Alex Allison 2nd 21:41 3-2
Gallia Nelson 2nd 18:05 3-3
Alex Ervin 2nd 15:49 4-3
Alex Robe 2nd 14:52 5-3
Alex Fritchley 2nd 09:05 6-3
