WATERFORD — Waterford made a game out of it, but in the end Athens' early lead was too much to overcome.
The Bulldogs scored 10 runs in the top of the first inning, ultimately leading to a 12-10 baseball win at Waterford on Friday.
Athens' first six batters of the game all reached base and scored, as the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 on the season.
Athens had 12 hits in the game. Derrick Welsh was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs scored. He hit a double, and his home run provided the Bulldogs with a 12-3 advantage.
Peyton Gail was also a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate with a double, adding three RBIs and two runs scored.
Charlie Strohm, Will Matters, Will Ginder, Tanner McCune and Landon Wheatley all added singles for the Bulldogs. Strohm scored two runs, Matters had two RBIs and two runs scored, Ginder had a run and RBI, while McCune scored a run.
Cameron Niese also drew a walk and scored a run.
Athens will play Amanda-Clearcreek on Saturday at 12:45 p.m. The game will be played at Chillicothe's VA Memorial Stadium.
