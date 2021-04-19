NELSONVILLE — The Alexander Spartans and Nelsonville-York Buckeyes were locked into a close Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division softball battle after three innings.
The Spartans' bats came alive in the fourth, and Alexander pulled away for the win.
The Spartans scored nine runs in the top of the fourth leading to their 12-1 victory at Nelsonville-York on Monday.
Alexander improves to 9-4 overall and 4-2 in the TVC-Ohio.
The Spartans had 11 hits in the win, with Brooke Casto, Jadyn Mace and Micaela Moat each posting two-hit games. Casto had a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Mace had a double, two runs and two RBIs. Moat had two RBIs and a run scored.
Erin Scurlock, Chloe Payne, Lauren McCall, Jaycie Jordan and Macie Swart all hit singles. Scurlock scored two runs, while Layne, McCall, Jordan and Swart each scored a run.
Casto was the winning pitcher for Alexander, striking out five.
Abby Riffle had two hits for N-Y (3-8, 0-6 TVC-Ohio), while Ryleigh Giffin hit a double. Sydne Rawlins had a hit and drove in a run, while Kylie Christa had a hit and scored a run. Hayleigh Gautier added a single.
Giffin took the loss, pitching three innings. She allowed eight runs, six earned, on nine hits while Christa pitched the final inning. She was charged with four runs, three being earned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.