ROCK SPRINGS — Lightning, in the form of Keegan Wilburn, struck again on Friday night.
Nelsonville-York’s senior tailback sizzled with a pair of electrifying touchdown runs, including yet another on the final play of the first half, as the Buckeyes rolled over host Meigs, 42-6.
Wilburn finished with 138 yards on the ground but needed only five carries to reach that total. He added 34 more on a pair of receptions. It was his big-play ability, however, that took the Marauders (1-5, 0-3 Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division) out of their bruising, straight-ahead element and eventually blew the game open.
It began on the Buckeyes’ second play from scrimmage. After being thrown for a loss on his first carry, Wilburn swept left, broke a tackle, and tip-toed along the sideline before cutting back. Two Meigs defenders appeared to have a bead on him, but Wilburn shifted into another gear, split the pair, and outraced the rest of the pack to the end zone.
That effort left the Marauders stunned, but Wilburn’s second score was the backbreaker.
The home team had just cut its deficit to 21-6 a mere 28 seconds before intermission, when big Abe Lundy barreled into the end zone from 7 yards out to cap a 12-play, 61-yard drive. While it would have been hyperbole to say Meigs had seized the momentum, coach David Tennant’s team had to be feeling better about itself as the locker room loomed.
But, after a pair of incompletions, Wilburn lined up at quarterback, took a direct snap, bounced off an initial hit and spun out of a second on his way to a 70-yard TD jaunt.
No trickeration needed, this time.
“No reason to kneel down at the end of the half, either. Not when you have a Keegan Wilburn in your backfield,” said Nelsonville-York coach Rusty Richards.
“He’s a special player,” agreed Tennant. “The most frustrating part was that, on both runs, we hit him at the line of scrimmage. We had him wrapped up, but he kept slithering away or spinning out. Our defensive line played well. We didn’t give much up inside, but we allowed him to bounce outside.
“And, the second time, of course, we felt like had things going our way a little bit, and he just took the wind out of us.”
In between Wilburn’s scores, quarterback Mikey Seel accounted for most of the offense for the Buckeyes (4-2, 2-0 TVC-Ohio). After completing consecutive passes to Wilburn, Brandon Phillips and Ethan Gail to move the ball to the Meigs 3, Seel called his own number on a quarterback draw and went in untouched. Later, after taking over on downs, Nelsonville-York went 81 yards — Seel’s 37-yard connection with Gail was the drive’s big play; his 11-yard touch pass over the top was its climactic one.
After missing on his first attempt of the night, Seel hit eight of his next nine and finished the game 13-of-21 for 202 yards and a pair of touchdown tosses.
“I’ll take that [completion] percentage from a high schooler any time,” Richards said. “When your quarterback starts out that hot, it allows you to do so many things on offense. I thought Mikey was on-target tonight, hitting guys in stride, especially on the shorter throws. Our receivers caught the ball well, too.”
Those were the same players most responsible for stymying the Marauders’ offense, too. Wilburn, Phillips, Christopher McDonald and Drew Carter comprised a quartet that blanketed Meigs’ receivers and frustrated its sophomore signal-caller Coulter Cleland into just eight completions for a mere 42 yards.
Often, Cleland would initially have time to throw, but there were simply no options to be had against the Buckeyes’ secondary.
“[Cleland] has a good arm; he can chuck it,” said Richards. “So, we tried to mix things up. We ran a little zone, then a little man, and we had checks depending on what formation they were in. Those players, including [Austin] Thrapp before he got hurt, did a great job of checking into the right schemes.”
One point of emphasis for Richards going forward will be penalties. The Buckeyes were flagged eight times for 83 yards, including three personal fouls, and one of them helped sustain the drive that would eventually end their shutout attempt.
“We already talked about it in the locker room,” Richards concluded. “We have to clean that up, especially the silly [penalties]. We have four tough games coming up, beginning next week against Wellston, and that’s not going to cut it from here on out.
“But, bottom-line, we’re 2-0 in the league right now, and that’s a good place to be.”
Nelsonville-York 42, Meigs 6
Nelsonville-York 14 14 8 6 — 42
Meigs 0 6 0 0 — 6
Nelsonville-York – Keegan Wilburn 65-yard run (Alec Taylor kick), 8:30 1st.
Nelsonville-York – Mikey Seel 3-yard run (Alec Taylor kick), 5:14 1st.
Nelsonville-York – Ethan Gail 11-yard pass from Mikey Seel (Alec Taylor kick), 7:36 2nd.
Meigs – Abe Lundy 7-yard run (kick failed), 0:28.6 2nd.
Nelsonville-York – Keegan Wilburn 70-yard run (Alec Taylor kick), 0:00 2nd.
Nelsonville-York – Brandon Phillips 9-yard pass from Mikey Seel (Christopher McDonald pass from Mikey Seel), 10:24 3rd.
Nelsonville-York – Brandon Phillips 18-yard pass from Drew Carter (pass failed), 6:30 4th.
TEAM STATISTICS
NY MG
First Downs 19 9
Total Plays 48 47
Rushing (plys-yds) 25-183 30-83
Passing yards 220 42
Total yards 403 125
Passes (cmp-att-int) 14-23-0 8-17-1
Fumbles (no-lost) 1-0 2-0
Penalties (no-yds) 8-83 4-30
Punts (no-avg) 1-3.00 3-23.67
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Nelsonville-York – Keegan Wilburn 5-138 (2 TD), Kobi Bennington 5-28, Colton Snyder 7-19, Hudson Stalder 2-11, Drew Carter 2-10, Mikey Seel 4-(-23)(TD); Meigs – Coulter Cleland 12-30, Noah Metzger 5-25, Abe Lundy 9-24 (TD), Wyatt Hoover 1-3, Jake McElroy 3-1.
PASSING
Nelsonville-York – Mikey Seel 13-21-0-202 (2 TD), Drew Carter 1-1-0-18 (TD), Ethan Gail 0-1-0-0; Meigs – Coulter Cleland 8-17-1-42.
RECEIVING
Nelsonville-York – Brandon Phillips 7-101 (2 TD), Ethan Gail 4-79 (TD), Keegan Wilburn 2-34, Christopher McDonald 1-6; Meigs – Abe Lundy 2-22; Cameron Burnem 3-16, Wyatt Hoover 3-4.
