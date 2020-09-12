GLOUSTER — Trimble head coach Phil Faires wasn’t about to make the same mistake twice.
After the Tomcats (3-0, 2-0 Tri-Valley Conference-Hocking) went down to the wire in consecutive road victories over Nelsonville-York and Eastern, Faires decided to forego sleight-of-hand and to just start putting the ball into the hands of his best athletes.
The result was a 41-0 thrashing of Belpre (1-2, 1-1 TVC-Hocking) that left things feeling a little bit more, well, normal.
Bryce Downs rushed for 152 yards and three touchdowns, Tabor Lackey threw for 167 yards and a pair of scores to Blake Guffey, whose haul of six catches went for 160.
That trio of juniors — Downs, especially — were largely absent the week before in Tuppers Plains, but this time, it was front of center, and it was this second cast of Eagles who paid the price.
“Our skills players were definitely more involved tonight,” said Faires. “We wanted to give each of them more chances to make big plays, and they came through. We felt that we did a poor job as coaches last week, because [Downs] got only three or four touches in that one. He’s not the workhorse that Conner Wright was for us last year, not yet, but he definitely showed some flashes of that tonight.”
Downs’ best run of the night came in the middle of the second quarter. Finding nothing off right tackle, he bounced outside and beat everyone to the sideline, eventually absorbing hits from the Eagles’ outside linebacker and safety before righting himself and racing in from 26 yards out. Seconds later, he caught Lackey’s two-point conversion pass and made the score, 21-0.
Before that, Belpre’s game plan had been to play field position and to test the Tomcats’ patience. Twice, its punter, Jordan Harrington, had launched solid kicks that had pinned the home team at its own 12. Trimble’s first counterattack took 13 plays and nearly six minutes before Downs went off right tackle and scored standing up.
The big play on that opening drive was Guffey’s 26-yard catch on Lackey’s underthrow, but the two would combine again to open the second quarter, on a play that would make that diving grab look positively ordinary.
After a short run by Downs took the ball out to the 16, Lackey executed a play-action fake, straightened up in the pocket, and launched a pass into the deep middle. A hit from his blind side hindered the throw, however, and Lackey’s effort seemed destined for the arms of Eagle free safety Lucas Fullerton near the 35.
That’s when Guffey charged in from behind and used the two inches he had on Fullerton to their fullest advantage, boxing him out and wrestling the ball from his grasp before taking off and beating the stunned Belpre defenders the rest of the way to the end zone.
So singular was Guffey’s effort that there wasn’t enough time for him to change into his kicking shoe, and the delay of game penalty moved his conversion kick back and resulted in the first of his two misses on the night.
It was a small price to pay.
The visitors’ best chance to get back into the game came on their next drive, when a 21-yard scramble by senior Walker Feick set them up with a first down at the Trimble 35. Three running plays netted only six yards, and so on fourth down, the Eagles tried a halfback option, but Cody Daugherty’s pass fell incomplete, and Trimble needed less than two minutes to travel 71 yards for its fourth touchdown — Lackey’s 25-yard strike to Guffey sprinting down the left sideline — that came in the final minute of the first half and served as the backbreaker.
Even when the Tomcats made mistakes, as Guffey did when he allowed Feick to rip the ball from his hands and return it inside the 10 on the first play of the third quarter, they made up for it. Guffey led the charge that blocked Belpre’s ensuing field goal attempt and ultimately preserved the shutout.
But while Downs, Lackey and Guffey put up the numbers, the play of the Tomcats’ offensive and defensive lines cannot be ignored. Belpre’s pair of quarterbacks, Feick and Connor Baker, were constantly harassed and forced to throw early, combining for just two completions on 12 attempts. And behind senior Ian Spencer, sophomores Blake and Brayden Brown, and freshmen Conner Wooten and Cole Wright, not only did Lackey have adequate time, but Trimble’s ground attack churned out 312 yards.
“People sometimes forget we’re breaking in five new [offensive] linemen, including two sophomores and two freshmen,” said Faires. “We’re just looking for a little improvement out of them all the time, for them to keep getting better and better. They’re all smart kids and they really enjoy playing together.
“That goes for the whole team. We’re young, but we grew up a little bit tonight.”
Trimble 41, Belpre 0
Belpre;0;0;0;0;—;0
Trimble;7;21;7;6;—;41
Trimble – Bryce Downs 5-yard run (Blake Guffey kick), 2:58 1st.
Trimble – Blake Guffey 84-yard pass from Tabor Lackey (kick failed), 11:45 2nd.
Trimble – Bryce Downs 26-yard run (Bryce Downs pass from Tabor Lackey), 6:10 2nd.
Trimble – Blake Guffey 25-yard pass from Tabor Lackey (Blake Guffey kick), 0:45 2nd.
Trimble – Austin Wisor 28-yard run (Blake Guffey kick), 1:58 3rd.
Trimble – Bryce Downs 11-yard run (kick failed), 6:05 4th.
TEAM STATISTICS
;B;TR
First Downs;6;21
Total Plays;42;50
Rushing (plys-yds);29-103;38-312
Passing yards;22;167
Total yards;125;479
Passes (cmp-att-int);2-13-0;7-12-1
Fumbles (no-lost);1-0;2-1
Penalties (no-yds);3-40;6-55
Punts (no-avg);6-35.17;0-0.00
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Belpre – Walker Feick 8-50, Cody Daugherty 9-35, Connor Baker 11-15, Matt Bayne 1-3; Trimble – Bryce Downs 16-152 (3TD), Tabor Lackey 7-68, Todd Fouts 9-42, Austin Wisor 1-28 (TD), Ronald Maffin 2-12, Will Sharp 3-10.
PASSING
Belpre – Connor Baker 1-5-0-23, Cody Daugherty 0-1-0-0, Walker Feick 1-7-0-(-1); Trimble – Tabor Lackey 7-12-1-167.
RECEIVING
Belpre – Ashton Yeater 1-23, Cody Daugherty 1-(-1); Trimble – Blake Guffey 6-160 (2TD), Austin Wisor 1-7.
