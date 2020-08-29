NELSONVILLE — The Trimble Tomcats made play after play in the first half on Saturday, building up a seemingly insurmountable 27-point lead at Nelsonville-York.
However, it took Blake Guffey's interception in the final minute to allow the Tomcats to finally exhale.
Trimble, bolstered by a first-half full of explosive plays, held off a valiant Nelsonville-York comeback, winning 34-28 at Boston Field.
The Tomcats led 34-7 early in the third quarter, but were eventually pushed to the closing seconds by the Buckeyes.
The Buckeyes (0-1) had a chance to potentially win the game, facing third-and-three from their own 27 yard-line.
N-Y junior quarterback Drew Carter attempted to get the football over the middle to tight end Ethan Gail.
The pass hung in the air just a bit too long, allowing Guffey to come up with the interception.
Only 41 seconds remained, as Trimble finally closed the door on Nelsonville-York's comeback bid.
"Anytime you come over here and get a win, it's great," Trimble coach Phil Faires said.
It's certainly a significant win for the Tomcats (1-0), who graduated the bulk of last season's 11-win team. On the other sideline, the Buckeyes returned 15 starters and feature a roster with 16 seniors.
Despite that roster turnover, it was the Tomcats who beat their county rivals for the third year in a row. Trimble has also won four of the last five meetings at Boston Field, dating back to 2012.
"I'm real happy with our skill kids, but we got question marks up front," Faires said. "I think for the most part, I think they did a pretty good job."
Trimble junior quarterback Tabor Lackey shined in his first varsity start under center. He completed 15 of 20 passes for 198 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He also rushed for 88 yards on 20 carries with another score.
"He made some big plays to win it for us," Faires said. "That's big for him. I think you're going to see big things out of him."
Lackey's trio of receivers — Guffey, Bryce Downs and Austin Wisor — also enjoyed big games.
Downs finished with 103 yards of total offense with three touchdowns.
"First half, Bryce Downs was probably the best player on the field, I would say," Faires said.
Guffey added 91 yards of offense and a receiving touchdown, while Wisor caught four passes for 46 yards.
It was Trimble's playmakers who put on a show early in the game. It started early, as Trimble's first drive resulted in points.
Facing fourth-and-12, Lackey found Downs in the back of the end zone. He was covered, but high-pointed the football for a 26-yard touchdown.
The same thing happened in the second quarter. On fourth-and-22, Lackey was able to loft another ball toward the back of the end zone.
This time it was Guffey skying in the air, surrounded by defenders. He hauled in the reception and got a foot inbounds, the 33-yard touchdown giving Trimble a 21-7 advantage.
"I don't know how many fourth downs we had and some of those balls were thrown up for grabs," Nelsonville-York coach Rusty Richards said. "Their athletes came down with them. We had three or four guys there and couldn't knock it down."
The Tomcats faced fourth down on four occasions in the first half, and converted all four.
"We told Lackey, never take a sack (on third or fourth down)," Faires said. "Throw it up to Guffey or Bryce, they're going to be the better athlete out there. Just let them make the play, and they did tonight."
Trimble overwhelmed the Buckeyes in the first half. The Tomcats' opening drive operated from the shotgun, but their second drive came from the wishbone.
Trimble led 14-0 ater Lackey scored on a 3-yard run, completing a 15-play, 76-yard drive that ate 7 minutes and 35 seconds off the clock. Eleven of those plays came on the ground, as the Tomcats' young offensive line proved they can still move people off the line of scrimmage.
Trimble's final two scores were powerful runs by Downs, who ran over a defender for a 12-yard score and a 27-7 lead with 1:28 left in the first half.
Downs then opened the third quarter by taking a short pass from Lackey and breaking multiple tackles down the sideline for a 43-yard score.
Trimble led 34-7 with 10:23 left in the third, and it appeared the only question would be how many points the 'Cats would win by.
The momentum slowly began to turn after Carter found Ethan Gail for a 24-yard touchdown, making it 34-14.
The next momentum swing went in N-Y's favor, as Trimble's ensuing drive ended when Lackey lost a fumble under pressure. Jujuan Williams recovered for the Buckeyes, who went for the home run on the next play.
Carter went deep to Brandon Phillips down the sideline, who made a nice catch with a Tomcat defender on him, going 38 yards for the score.
Suddenly, Nelsonville-York only trailed 34-21 and still 4:07 was left in the third quarter.
The Tomcats were also having trouble with the August heat, as seemingly every key skill player in their arsenal suffered a cramp in the second half. It led to constant lineup shuffling, as a number of freshmen were thrown into action.
"I'm real happy with that win because I think the guys will change a little bit of their eating habits and they should know," Faires said, of the cramping. "We're good on that all year, we've been good for the past years. Just something got them tonight, and they weren't feeling it at halftime."
The Buckeyes' final touchdown came on 12-yard pass from Carter to Phillips, cutting Trimble's lead to 34-28 with 3:52 left.
"The biggest thing was, we could have quit," Richards said. "The kids, they kept fighting back so that's the positive of the night."
Trimble was able to run 2 minutes and 54 seconds off the clock on its next drive, as Lackey carried the ball four times at one point, picking up two first downs. The drive finally stalled, but the Buckeyes only had 58 seconds left to go 80 yards without any timeouts remaining by the time they got the football back.
"Right there at the end, (fullback) Todd Fouts couldn't carry the ball (because of cramps)," Faires said. "We were faking it to him, hoping they would go with it and Lackey was keeping it and we were hoping Lackey would get up afterwards. That was the only play we had."
Three plays later, Guffey's interception sealed it. Richards could only shake his head afterwards, as he felt like a big play to Gail was a possibility before Guffey's pick.
"Looked like Gail was about eight or nine yards behind him and Drew just threw it a little bit short," Richards said. "I'd like to see if he got it up over his head a little more because I think we had the perfect play called. We just didn't execute. That was the typical story for the night. They made plays, we didn't."
Carter was 11 for 27 passing with 165 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions in his first start under center. He was also N-Y's leading rusher with 59 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries.
Phillips had 63 yards on four receptions, while Gail added 52 yards on three catches. Christopher McDonald had 50 yards on four receptions.
The Tomcats were able to get the win with multiple freshmen contributing. Max Frank was one of those ninth graders, as he had two key interceptions. The second ended a second-half Buckeye drive.
"I hated for it to happen like this because we easily could have lost this game, but we got the win and we got some freshmen in," Faires said. "You're not going to be more of a pressure situation than a close Nelsonville and Trimble game. That's only going to make us better and them better for the rest of the season."
Each team will be in league play the rest of the way for the six-game regular season, as Trimble travels to Eastern next week and N-Y to Wellston.
The Tomcats have won 16 regular season games in a row after Saturday, and will put a 21-game Tri-Valley Conference Hocking Division winning streak on the line next week.
Trimble might have some new faces in the lineup, but they showed they're still the team to beat in the TVC and in Athens County.
"I was real happy," Faires said. "We mixed up the 'bone and our regular offense with the skill kids out. It worked well. I think we kept them guessing."
Trimble 34, Nelsonville-York 28
Trimble;7;20;7;0;—;34
Nelsonville-York;0;7;14;7;—;28
T — Bryce Downs, 26-yard pass from Tabor Lackey (Blake Guffey kick), 6:07, 1st
T — Tabor Lackey, 3-yard run (Blake Guffey kick), 8:27, 1st
NY — Drew Carter, 23-yard run (Alec Taylor kick), 5:46, 2nd
T — Blake Guffey, 33-yard pass from Tabor Lackey (Blake Guffey kick), 3:59, 2nd
T — Bryce Downs, 12-yard run (bad snap, pass failed), 1:28, 2nd
T — Bryce Downs, 43-yard pass from Tabor Lackey (Blake Guffey kick), 10:23, 3rd
NY — Ethan Gail, 24-yard pass from Drew Carter (Alec Taylor kick), 6:55, 3rd
NY — Brandon Phillips, 38-yard pass from Drew Carter (Alec Taylor kick), 4:07, 3rd
NY — Brandon Phillips, 12-yard pass from Drew Carter (Alec Taylor kick), 3:52, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;T;NY
First downs;18;16
Plays from scrimmage;69;52
Rushing (plys-yds);49-121;24-109
Passing yards;198;165
Total net yards;319;274
Passes (cmp-att-int);15-20-0;11-28-4
Fumbles (no-lost);1-1;1-0
Penalties (no-yds);9-80;8-70
Punts (no-avg);3-36;2-30.5
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING
Trimble — Tabor Lackey 20-88 TD, Bryce Downs 10-30 TD, Blake Guffey 12-26, Todd Fouts 3-9, TEAM 4-(-32); Nelsonville-York — Drew Carter 10-59 TD, Brandon Phillips 3-15, Jared Justice 4-15, Colton Snyder 4-13, Kobi Bennington 3-7.
PASSING
Trimble — Tabor Lackey 15-20-0-198 3 TDs; Nelsonville-York — Drew Carter 11-27-4-165 3 TDs, TEAM 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING
Trimble — Bryce Downs 3-73 2 TDs, Blake Guffey 5-55 TD, Austin Wisor 4-46, Tucker Dixon 1-17, Max Frank 1-7, Will Sharp 1-0; Nelsonville-York — Brandon Phillips 4-63 2 TDs, Ethan Gail 3-52 TD, Christopher McDonald 4-50.
