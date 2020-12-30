GLOUSTER — Before Nelsonville-York and Trimble could even tip off on Tuesday, it felt like the Tomcats had a decided advantage.
As the Buckeyes came out for warmups, only six players were going through the layup lines. Injuries and other issues have taken a toll on Nelsonville-York’s roster, and the low numbers didn’t go unnoticed by Trimble coach Howie Caldwell.
“We came out on the floor and saw six (players warming up),” Caldwell said. “I thought, well this is going to be OK. Because I didn’t think that they’d be able to hang with us, I really didn’t.”
Caldwell proved to be right. Trimble scored the first 16 points of the game, roaring to an 83-40 win inside William White Gymnasium.
“Nelsonville’s very depleted right now, so we just kind of took advantage of that,” Caldwell said.
Ethan Gail missed his fourth game due to an ankle injury, and the Buckeyes were also without Braydin McKee and Leighton Loge. They eventually had eight players dressed on the bench, but mostly relied on their starting five until late in the second half.
“When you have to jump to your max every time you get a rebound and you have to run really really hard to stop the break, then you have to run hard in your offense, that takes a toll when you only have six play,” Caldwell said.
The way the Tomcats are clicking, it’s hard to enough to take them on even at full strength. Caldwell’s team improved to 5-0 on the season, and are winning by an average of 26.4 points a night.
Blake Guffey again led the charge, scoring 24 points on 78.6 percent shooting (11 of 14) from the floor, adding 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Guffey scored 12 points in the second quarter and eight more in the third as the Tomcats continued to build their lead.
“He’s a very, very good player, he really is,” Nelsonville-York coach Blaine Gabriel said. “He’s got an instinct to score, rebound. He knows where the ball’s coming off and he’s very smooth. He doesn’t do anything flashy, he’s just very smooth, consistent.”
Guffey had plenty of help against the Buckeyes (3-6), as he only scored four points in the opening quarter while Trimble built a huge lead.
Tyler Weber scored after collecting an offensive rebound, then recorded a steal and layup for a 4-0 lead, and the tone was set.
The Tomcats ran at every opportunity, leading 11-0 after Austin Wisor’s 3-pointer. It was 16-0 when Tucker Dixon found Bryce Downs for a transition basket.
“We’re in shape, but we just didn’t get back,” Gabriel said. “It was like the first quarter, we never got off the bus.”
Guffey scored the final two baskets of the quarter, on assists for Wisor and William Freeborn, for a 24-3 lead.
The Tomcats shot 10 of 18 in that opening quarter, compared to 1 of 9 for N-Y.
“This club’s a very nice transition club, but transition starts with rebounding and I thought our rebounding was very good at the beginning,” Caldwell said. “In practice, you can see us getting better and our transition has been getting better.”
Trimble only built on the advantage as the game wore on, leading 28-4 after Guffey scored on a second-quarter put back. The lead stood at 34-10 after Dixon’s steal led to Freeborn’s assist on another Guffey layup.
The halftime edge was 45-14 after yet another Guffey layup, this time on a feed from Dixon.
It was a half that saw Trimble shoot 60.6 percent from the field, 20 for 33, while Nelsonville-York shot 20 percent, 5 of 25.
Trimble then came out and scored the first eight points of the third quarter for a 53-14 lead after Dixon’s basket.
A bright spot for Nelsonville-York was the shooting of junior guard Drew Carter. He made four 3-pointers in the third quarter, and six for the game as part of a 20-point effort. He also added a pair of assists.
“I thought we had a very good third quarter,” Gabriel said. “We moved the ball, hit some shots. Played good defense. But first quarter we had seven turnovers. You can’t do that against a really good team, you can’t to it.”
The Buckeyes will look to end a five-game losing streak on Saturday with a home game against Portsmouth. The JV game is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Wisor added 15 points — making three 3-pointers — with three assists for Trimble, while Downs added 11 points. Dixon had six points, six assists and five steals, while Freeborn had eight points, seven rebounds and four assists. Weber had six points and five rebounds.
The Tomcats were scheduled to travel to Piketon on Wednesday in a game that was a late addition.
After that, their next scheduled game is home against Belpre on Jan. 5.
The Tomcats are certainly off to a good start, but Caldwell knows there is still a long ways to go this winter.
“We have a tough stretch,” he said. “We’re getting better. That’s what we tell them after every game.”
Trimble 83, Nelsonville-York 40
Nelsonville-York 3 11 17 9 — 40
Trimble 24 21 23 15 — 83
NELSONVILLE-YORK 40 (3-6)
Drew Carter 7 0-0 20, Joe Tome 1 2-2 5, Keagan Swope 2 1-2 5, Trent Morrissey 1 1-2 3, Trevor Morrissey 2 1-2 5, Nathan Martin 0 0-0 0, James Koska 0 0-0 0, Blayn Spencer 1 0-0 2; TOTALS 14 5-8 40; 3-point field goals 7 (Carter 6, Tome 1)
TRIMBLE 83 (5-0)
Tucker Dixon 3 0-0 6, Blake Guffey 11 2-3 24, Tyler Weber 2 2-6 6, Austin Wisor 6 0-0 15, Bryce Downs 5 1-2 11, Clarence Jones 1 0-0 2, William Freeborn 2 2-2 8, Cole Wright 1 0-0 2, Brandon Burdette 0 0-0 0, Michael Clark 1 0-0 3, Levi Weber 0 2-2 2, Kaden Kempton 2 0-0 4; TOTALS 34 9-15 83; 3-point field goals 6 (Wisor 3, Freeborn 2, Clark 1)
TEAM STATISTICS/INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Field goals — Nelsonville-York 14-58 (.241), 3-point field goals 7-33 (.212); Trimble — 34-63 (.540), 3-point field goals 6-10 (.600); Free throws — Nelsonville-York 5-8 (.625), Trimble 9-15 (.600); Rebounds — Nelsonville-York 29 (Tome, Trent Morrissey 9 apiece), Trimble 45 (Guffey 12); Assists — Trimble 8 (Carter, Swope 2 apiece), Trimble 22 (Dixon 6); Blocks — Nelsonville-York 3, Trimble 0; Turnovers — Nelsonville-York 16, Trimble 9; Steals — Nelsonville-York 4, Trimble 12 (Dixon 5); Team fouls — Nelsonville-York 10, Trimble 8; JV game — Nelsonville-York 48, Trimble 38.
