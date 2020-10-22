CENTENARY — The Athens Bulldogs had a difficult time getting started during their Division II tournament match at Gallia Academy on Wednesday.
No. 12 Athens was swept at No. 5 Gallia Academy in a sectional semifinal match, 25-3, 25-4, 25-20.
The Blue Angels jumped out to leads of 18-1 in the first set, and 17-1 in the second set.
Gallia Academy improves to 20-3 on the season, and will play at No. 4 Vinton County on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a sectional final.
Athens' season ends with a 7-13 record.
Ava Williams led Athens with four kills. Kristina Rana added three kills and a block, while Harper Bennett, Grace Reed and Greta Gunderson each had a kill.
Layken Mullins and Bailey Cordray-Davis each had four assists and a block.
Maddy Petro led Gallia Academy with 14 kills and five blocks. Bailey Barnette has six kills and two aces, Abby Hammons five kills and four blocks, while Chanee Cremeens had five kills. Regan Wilcoxon handed out 30 assists and three aces.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.