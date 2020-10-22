Athens Bulldogs

Athens' Kesi Federspiel passes the volleyball during a match against Alexander on Sept. 15. The Bulldogs lost their Division II tournament match at Gallia Academy on Wednesday, 3-0. 

CENTENARY — The Athens Bulldogs had a difficult time getting started during their Division II tournament match at Gallia Academy on Wednesday. 

No. 12 Athens was swept at No. 5 Gallia Academy in a sectional semifinal match, 25-3, 25-4, 25-20. 

The Blue Angels jumped out to leads of 18-1 in the first set, and 17-1 in the second set. 

Gallia Academy improves to 20-3 on the season, and will play at No. 4 Vinton County on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a sectional final. 

Athens' season ends with a 7-13 record. 

Ava Williams led Athens with four kills. Kristina Rana added three kills and a block, while Harper Bennett, Grace Reed and Greta Gunderson each had a kill. 

Layken Mullins and Bailey Cordray-Davis each had four assists and a block. 

Maddy Petro led Gallia Academy with 14 kills and five blocks. Bailey Barnette has six kills and two aces, Abby Hammons five kills and four blocks, while Chanee Cremeens had five kills. Regan Wilcoxon handed out 30 assists and three aces. 


