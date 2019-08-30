ROCK SPRINGS — Meigs Marauders fans have waited all summer to see their new look team under first year head coach David Tennant.
Due to lightning delays, they had to wait an additional 75 minutes for the season to kick off.
After Gallia Academy’s stifling defense shut down the Marauders' offense, they will have to wait at least another week for the season’s first points, as Gallia Academy cruised past Meigs 24-0.
The shutout was the first suffered by Meigs since October 10, 2014 when Meigs lost to the eventual Division III state runner-up Athens — a 43-game span. That said, with Meigs adjusting to a brand new system, growing pains are to be expected. Coach Tennant saw a lot of signs of that growth.
“Our boys fought,” said Tennant. “I can build on that.”
Coming into this game, Tennant knew he had to stop a Blue Devils team stacked with gamebreaking running backs like James Armstrong. His defense focused on stopping the run. And, for the first half, it looked like Tennant’s game plan might work.
“Defensively, our scheme was very good,” said Tenant. “You could tell their big guys wore us down… Their small holes turned into big holes.”
In the first half, Meigs held Gallia to just ten points. On the Blue Devils' first drive, they were held to a field goal. Midway through the second, busted containment led to a long James Armstrong burst midway through the second. Still, holding the explosive Blue Devils to just 10 first-half points was a strong showing for the Meigs defense.
The same cannot be said for the Meigs offense, which had high expectations coming into the game. Sophomore standout Coulter Cleland was constantly scrambling away from a relentless Gallia Academy rush and was only able to produce a career low 73 yards. He was constantly rushing his throws to beat the blitz, and his receivers struggled to get open. Tennant blamed himself.
“We had opportunities on offense that didn’t work out,” he said. “I as a coach have to put these kids into positions where they could succeed”
On the other side of the field, Gallia Academy shlined like the 9-1 playoff team that they were a year ago. Armstrong, the Blue Devils star running back, ran for 101 first-half yards before leaving the game with an injury. Michael Beasy took over the clock chewing running game in the second half, running for 144 yards and two touchdowns himself. Noah Vanco flashed an ability to throw downfield that Meigs did not see last season. The defense yielded just 66 yards. If the Blue Devils can play with more discipline and improve upon the 181 yards they gave up in penalties, Coach Alex Penrod should have his team in contention for another playoff birth.
For Meigs, their goal remains the playoffs, too. Next week, they travel to Rock Hill. For Tennant, he will continue to take things one week at a time, and continue to build on each week’s growth.
Gallia Academy 24, Meigs 0
Gallia Academy;3;7;7;7;—;24
Meigs;0;0;0;0;—;28
GA – Andrew Toler 28 yd field goal, 7:37, 1st
GA – James Armstrong 60 yd run, (Toler kick), 9:28, 2nd
GA – Michael Beasy 31 yd run, (Toler kick), 6:02, 3rd
GA – Beasy 2 yd run, (Toler kick), 5:52, 4th
TEAM STATISTICS
;GA;M
First downs;18;7
Plays from scrimmage;65;51
Rushing (plys-yds);40-250;19-(-7)
Passing yards;54;73
Total net yards;304;66
Passes (cmp-att-int);7-13-0;11-26-1
Fumbles (no-lost);2-1;3-1
Penalties;15-181;7-78
Punts (no-avg);2-41.5;6-35.8
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING
Gallia Academy – Michael Beasy 18-144 2TD, James Armstrong 13-101 TD, Carson Call 2-17, Briar Williams 2-3, Donevyn Woodson 1-1, Noah Vanco 2-(-14), team 2-(-2); Meigs – Abe Lundy 4-14, Jake McElroy 4-(-10), Coulter Cleland 11-(-11)
PASSING
Gallia Academy – Noah Vanco 7-13-0-54; Meigs – Coulter Cleland 11-26-1-73
RECEIVING
Gallia Academy – Cade Roberts 4-74, Ryan Donovsky 1-18, James Armstrong 1-4, Briar Williams 1-2; Meigs – Wyatt Hoover 4-49, Landon Acree 2-9, Cameron Burnem 2-7, Jake McElroy 2-6, Abe Lundy 1-2
