Gallia Academy pitched a shutout on Friday, defeating Athens 34-0 at Joe Burrow Stadium.
The win improves the Blue Devils to 2-0 on the season, while Athens falls to 0-2.
Gallia Academy held Athens to just 93 yards of total offense, with 88 coming on the ground. The Blue Devils countered with 367 yards of offense, 236 coming on the ground.
The game was scoreless until Gallia Academy's Hudson Shamblin's 5-yard run with 2:05 left in the opening quarter.
Gallia Academy eventually went ahead 27-0 by halftime after winning the second quarter 19-0. Brody Fellure's 1-yard scoring run with 10:11 left in the second quarter pushed Gallia Academy ahead 14-0.
It was 21-0 with 8:16 to half after Hunter Shamblin's 1-yard run.
The Blue Devils finally pushed the advantage to 27-0 with 2:36 left in the first half after Fellure's 6-yard touchdown.
Luke Brandes led Athens offensively with 56 yards on 13 carries. Marcus Stevers added 30 yards on seven attempts, while Alex Pero had six yards on six carries.
Stevers completed 1 of 6 passes for six yards, with Brandes catching the pass.
Braxton Springer and Brandes each led Athens defensively with 6.5 tackles.
Fellure completed 6 of 9 passes for the Blue Devils for 131 yards, also adding 62 yards rushing. Briar Williams led them with 95 yards rushing on nine carries. Kenyon Franklin caught three passes for 79 yards.
Athens will look for its first win of the season on Friday, traveling to Marietta.
The Tigers are 0-2, having lost to New Philadelphia 48-7, and River 35-14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.