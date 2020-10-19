GALLIPOLIS — Gallia Academy's James Armstrong proved to be too much to stop for the Vinton County Vikings during Saturday's second-round playoff game.
Armstrong accounted for 270 yards of offense and five touchdowns, leading the Blue Devils to a 46-8 win over the Vikings in a Division IV, Region 15 playoff game at Memorial Field.
The No. 12 seed Vikings (4-4) were coming off the program's first playoff victory, a 33-20 triumph over No. 21 Union Local last week.
The No. 5 Blue Devils improved to 6-1, winning their first playoff game since 2012.
Gallia Academy finished with 347 yards of total offense, holding the Vikings to 178 yards.
Armstrong carried the ball 23 times for 222 yards, also catching two passes for 48 yards.
He caught a 38-yard touchdown pass from Noah Vanco for a 16-0 lead in the second quarter. Armstrong's 13-yard touchdown run allowed the Blue Devils to lead 24-0 at halftime.
The Vikings scored first in the second half, trailing 24-8 after Zack Radabaugh's 48-yard run. Elijah Williams caught a 2-point conversion pass from Braylon Damron with 7:28 to play in the third.
Vinton County could go no closer. Armstrong answered with a 33-yard run, and Vanco's 2-point conversion run increased the advantage to 32-6.
Armstrong added two more touchdown runs in the fourth quarter, from 17 and 52 yards, to push the final margin to 46-8.
Vanco completed 12 of 24 passes for 113 yards.
Radabaugh led Vinton County with 67 yards on six rushing attempts. Damron completed 4 of 20 passes for 36 yards with two interceptions. Aiden Graham caught three passes for 37 yards.
Gallia Academy advances to face No. 4 Meadowbrook (7-0) Saturday in a regional quarterfinal matchup.
