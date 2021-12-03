CENTENNARY — The Athens Bulldogs were unable to rally back from an early deficit on Friday.
Athens lost at Gallia Academy, 50-34.
The Bulldogs fell behind 12-4 after one quarter, and 24-15 at halftime.
Gallia Academy built its lead to 39-24 going to the fourth.
Derrick Welsh led all scorers with 23 points for Athens. He had two points in the first quarter, nine points in the second quarter, seven points in the third quarter and five points in the fourth.
Nathan Shadik had three points for Athens, while Landon Wheatley, Luke Brandes, Clay Boeninger and Jake Goldsberry each scored two points.
Gallia Academy had three in double figures. Isaac Clary led the way with 13 points, while Zane Loveday and Carson Call each scored 10 points. Brody Fellure added seven points, while Wesley Saunders had five points and Kenyon Franklin three points.
The Bulldogs will play their first home game on Wednesday, hosting Circleville.
