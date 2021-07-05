Bobcat Swim Club traveled to the Dupont Employee Recreation Club (DERC) in Parkersburg for a tri-meet last Tuesday. The Bobcats (586) fell to 1-2 on the season behind Parkersburg YMCA (792) and host DERC (248).
Scoring double victories were BSC athletes Lourdes Benencia Courreges (15 and Over Girls 50 Free, 50 Breaststroke), Nico Benencia Courreges (13-14 Boys 100 Individual Medley, 50 Butterfly), Jake Clark (15 and Over Boys 50 Butterfly, 50 Backstroke), Katelin Fridrich (13-14 Girls 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle), Kenny Fridrich (15 and Over Boys 50 Freestyle, 100 Freestyle), Talise Lowe (10 and Under Girls 100 Individual Medley, 50 Freestyle), and Zoe Miller (15 and Over Girls 50 Butterfly, 50 Backstroke).
The Bobcats return to action Tuesday when they travel to North Hills, West Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.