Bobcat Swim Club was on the road again as they traveled to Parkersburg to take on the North Hills and Parkersburg Country Club swim teams.
North Hills secured the victory by scoring 1261 points. Bobcat Swim Club followed with 648 points while Parkersburg Country Club scored 361 points.
Several Bobcats earned big points by winning their individual races. Those athletes were Jack Benyei (12U Boys 50 Fly, 50 Breast), Jake Clark (18U Boys 50 Free, 100 Free), Katelin Fridrich (14U Girls 100 IM, 50 Breast), Kristina Rana (18U Girls 100 Free, 50 Back), and Raul Rana (14U Boys 100 IM, 100 Free).
Additionally, the Bobcats were able to pick up three relay wins. The 10U Girls brought home firsts in both the 100 Medley Relay (Danica Healy, Adelia Patterson, Alana Patterson, Maddie Lee) and 100 Free Free Relay (Lee, Elly Stowe, Adelia Patterson, Alana Patterson) races.
The 12U Girls 200 Free Relay team of Gawelyn Krisher, Zawadi Ogallo,Violet Blick, and Iris Lee secured the other relay victory for the Bobcats.
