PARKERSBURG — The Bobcats traveled to the Parkersburg YMCA on Saturday for the final summer league meet of 2021, facing off against the teams of North Hills, the Parkersburg YMCA, the Parkersburg Country Club, Marietta, Greenmont, and Dupont.
North Hills (1668.50 points) defended their reign on the city league championship by defeating runner-up Bobcat Swim Club (1451.50), Parkersburg YMCA (1340), Parkersburg Country Club (1080.50), Marietta (795), Greenmont (397.50), and Dupont (371).
Four Bobcat swimmers walked away with high point awards after winning all of their individual events. Nico Benencia Courreges won the Boys 13-14 100 Individual Medley, 50 Butterfly, and 50 Backstroke races. Katelin Fridrich was victorious in the Girls 13-14 50 Freestyle, 100 Individual Medley, and 50 Butterfly events. Cole Huebner scored firsts in the 100 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly, and 50 Breaststroke events. Talise Lowe was also crowned champion of the Girls 9-10 100 Individual Medley, 50 Freestyle, and 25 Butterfly.
Other Bobcat champions included Jordan Claypoole (15-18 Girls 50 Freestyle, 50 Butterfly), Kenny Fridrich (Boys 15-18 50 Freestyle, 100 Individual Medley), Tait McCarthy (11-12 Boys 50 Backstroke), Violet Meckstroth (11-12 Girls 100 Individual Medley, 50 Backstroke), Zawadi Ogallo (9-10 Girls 25 Breaststroke), Alana Patterson (9-10 Girls 25 Freestyle), and Isabelle Stowe (13-14 Girls 50 Breaststroke).
The Bobcat relays found success in the pool, too. The 9-10 Girls relay teams of Neva Porterfield, Ogallo, Lowe, and Patterson won both the 100 Medley and 100 Freestyle Relays. The 15-18 Girls (Kristina Rana, Lourdes Benencia Courreges, Zoe Miller, and Claypoole) were victorious in the 200 Medley and 200 Freestyle Relays. Huebner, Raul Rana, Kenny Fridrich and Jake Clark won the boys 15-18 200 Medley Relay while Huebner, Nico Benencia Courreges, Kenny Fridrich, and Jake Clark brought home the title in the 15-18 Boys 200 Free Relay.
