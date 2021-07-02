The Athens City Pool was the host site for a swim meet on Saturday morning. Bobcat Swim Club welcomed visitors from the Parkersburg YMCA, Marietta and the Parkersburg Country Club teams. The four teams are just part of the seven-member Parkersburg Summer Swimming League.
Saturday's meet saw Summer League swimming return to Athens after a decades-long absence.
The Bobcats from Athens were victorious, scoring a convincing win over their guests. The Bobcats' 769 points outpaced Parkersburg YMCA (546), Marietta (268), and the Parkersburg Country Club (265).
The Bobcats were led by Katelin Fridrich and Jordan Claypoole. Both ladies broke team records on their way to winning their races. Fridrich set a new 13-14 Girls 50 Butterfly mark while Claypoole bettered the 15-8 Girls 50 Backstroke team record.
They were not the only Bobcats turning in impressive performances. Several Bobcats recorded double wins. Nico Benencia (13-14 Boys 100 IM, 50 Butterfly), Nash Broka (6U Boys 25 Free, 25 Back), Jake Clark (15-18 Boys 100 IM, 50 Butterfly), Katelin Fridrich (13-14 Girls 100 Free, 50 Butterfly), Kenny Fridrich (15-18 Boys 100 Free, 50 Back), Cole Huebner (15-18 Boys 50 Free, 50 Breast) Talise Lowe (10U Girls 100 IM, 50 Back), Violet Meckstroth (11-12 Girls 100 Free, 100 IM), Neva Porterfield (10U Girls 25 Fly, 25 Breast), Kristina Rana (15-18 Girls 50 Free, 50 Fly), and Raul Rana (13-14 Boys 50 Back, 50 Breast) contributed to the Bobcats' dominating performance.
