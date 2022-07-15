Bobcat Swim Club posts victory From submitted reports Jul 15, 2022 Jul 15, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Yadier Jokisch helps his relay team win the 9-10 Boys 100 Medley Relay on Tuesday. Submitted photo Katelin Fridrich cruises to victory in the 13-14 Girls 50 Breaststroke on Tuesday. Submitted photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tuesday night the Athens City Pool played host to a swim meet among local teams: Bobcat Swim Club, Marietta Marlins, and the Parkersburg Country Club.All three teams are members of the Parkersburg Summer League which holds competitions in June and July throughout the region.Bobcat Swim Club secured the victory by an impressive margin. The Bobcats were led by double winners Jordan Claypoole (15-18 Girls 100 IM, 50 Breast), Katelin Fridrich (13-14 Girls 100 Free, 50 Breast), Kenny Fridrich (15-18 Boys 50 Fly, 50 Back), Cole Huebner (15-18 Boys 100 IM, 50 Breast), Yadier Jokisch (9-10 Boys 50 Free, 25 Breast), Annelise Kuhnert (8&Under Girls 50 Free, 25 Fly), Tait McCarthy (11-12 Boys 100 IM, 50 Fly), Violet Meckstroth (11-12 Girls 50 Fly, 50 Breast), Neva Porterfield (9-10 Girls 100 IM, 25 Fly), Isabelle Stowe (13-14 Girls 50 Free, 50 Back), Noah Walker (13-14 Boys 100 Free, 50 Fly), and Zoe Wayner (11-12 Girls 50 Free, 100 Free).The Bobcats also found success in the relay events claiming first place finishes in 18 of the 24 races.Bobcat Swim Club will resume competition on Saturday, July 16 when the team travels to the Parkersburg YMCA for the league championship swim meet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bobcat Swim Club Victory Sport Team Competition Bobcat Success Athens City Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
