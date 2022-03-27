The Bobcat Swim Club will sent nine swimmers to the Junior Olympic State Swimming Championship.
Athletes from around the state qualified by achieving time standards in USA Swimming sanctioned meets.
Bobcat Swim Club was represented by Zawadi Ogallo (9-10 Girls 50 Breaststroke), Alana Patterson (9-10 Girls 50 Butterfly), Neva Porterfield (9-10 Girls 50 Freestyle), Violet Meckstroth (11-12 Girls 200 Freestyle,500 Freestyle, 50 Backstroke, 100 Backstroke, 200 Backstroke, 200 Individual Medley, 400 Individual Medley), Tait McCarthy (11-12 Boys 50 Backstroke, 50 Freestyle), Nico Benencia Courreges (12-14 Boys 500 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, 200 Individual Medley), Katelin Fridrich (13-14 Girls 500 Freestyle), Raul Rana (13-14 Boys 100 Breaststroke) and Noah Walker (13-14 Boys 200 Butterfly).
