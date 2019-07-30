The Bobcat Swim Club completed its first season with the Parkersburg Summer League on Saturday, July 20 at the Parkersburg YMCA during the League’s Championship Swim Meet. The Bobcats finished runner up (2,236 points) behind champion North Hills (2,605 points).
Summer League swimming had been absent in Athens since the 1990’s. Twenty-six area swimmers ages 6-18 signed on to be a part of a revitalized youth swimming team in Athens.
The team held weeknight practices at the Ohio University Aquatic Center. All competitions were held in the Parkersburg area. The team hopes to bring competitions to Athens next Summer.
Seven individual events were won by Bobcat swimmers. Individuals scoring first place finishes were Ramin Abdulqader (11-12 Boys 50 Free), Talise Lowe (7-8 Girls 100 Individual Medley and 7-8 Girls 25 Breastroke), Nico Benencia Courreges (11-12 Boys 100 Individual Medley and 11-12 Boys 50 Butterfly), Campbell Hauschild (15-18 Boys 100 Individual Medley), and Violet Blick (7-8 Girls 25 Backstroke).
The Bobcats came out on top in four relay races. Blick, Lowe, Addy Szolosi, and River Reid-Jones were crowned champions of the Girls 8 and Under 100 Medley Relay. Those same four girls teamed up to win the Girls 8 and Under 100 Free Relay. The 13-14 Boys 200 Free Relay was won by Kenny Fridrich, Adam Porterfield, Sid Shovlin, and Benencia Courreges. The final event of the day, the 15-18 Boys 200 Free Relay belonged to Noah Fox, Alex Porterfield, Cole Albert, and Jake Clark.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.