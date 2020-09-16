NELSONVILLE — Madison Booth reached a milestone in Nelsonville-York's latest victory.
The senior setter handed out her 1,000th career assist on Tuesday as the Buckeyes were 3-0 winners over the Wellston Golden Rockets
N-Y picked up the win by a count of 25-14, 25-12, 25-17.
Booth, a three-year starter for the Buckeyes, earned career assist No. 1,000 during the third set of the sweep. Overall, she added 23 assists to her total on the night.
Mackenzie Hurd was Booth's favorite target against Wellston, as the junior led the way with 14 kills. Booth's milestone assist came on a Hurd spike.
Ryleigh Giffin added seven kills, 10 digs and seven aces for the Buckeyes, who served up 19 aces as a team. Chloe Lehman and Madison Deeter each added three blocks in the victory, while Ciara McKinney had 11 digs.
It was the second win in as many nights for Nelsonville-York, which was a 3-0 winner (25-12, 25-13, 25-13) over Warren on Monday.
Booth, Hurd and Giffin also had big nights against the Warriors. Booth finished the sweep with 34 assists.
Hurd had 16 kills, four blocks and 13 digs, while Giffin added seven kills.
Lehman also had a good all-around night with six kills and three blocks.
McKinney also added 17 digs from the back row.
The Buckeyes improved to 7-2 overall and 3-1 in the Tri-Valley Conference Ohio Division. They'll return to Ben Wagner Gymnasium on Thursday, hosting the defending league champion Vinton County Vikings.
The JV match is slated to begin at 6 p.m.
