More than half of Athens County's boys' basketball teams control their own destiny to at least win a share of a league championship heading into the final week of the regular season.
Trying to win those Tri-Valley Conference championships are the order of business this week, but those teams now also know what path they'll need to take in order to win more titles once the tournament begins.
The Southeast District Athletic Board released its sectional tournament brackets on Sunday afternoon.
Like the girls' brackets the week before, the district used a super sectional format for the first time. Teams in each division were ranked from top to bottom, as opposed to being broken into separate sectionals based on location.
In Division II, Athens is a No. 6 seed, out of 18 teams overall. The Bulldogs will open against No. 11 Marietta in a sectional semifinal on Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. inside Logan High School.
It's a rematch of Marietta's 70-68 win over Athens on Jan. 21. The Tigers won that game thanks to a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The winner of the rematch will see either No. 3 Sheridan or No. 14 New Lexington in a sectional final.
Vinton County landed as a No. 9 seed in the D-II bracket, and will face No. 8 Warren in a sectional semifinal on Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. at Logan.
The top seed in Division II went to Fairfield Union, with Jackson being the No. 2 overall seed.
In Division III, Alexander is the No. 7 seed out of 27 teams in the bracket. The Spartans will face No. 26 Rock Hill in a sectional semifinal on Feb. 18 at 6:15 p.m. at Jackson High School.
The winner will take on either No. 10 Adena or No. 23 Lynchburg-Clay in the sectional final.
Nelsonville-York received the No. 25 seed, and will travel to Waverly for its sectional semifinal. The Buckeyes take on No. 8 North Adams on Feb. 18 at 6:15 p.m. The winner will take on No. 9 South Point or No. 24 Southeastern, back in Waverly in a sectional final.
Trimble is the No. 3 seed, out of 24 teams, in Division IV. The Tomcats will play in a sectional championship game at Wellston High School on Feb. 26 at 6:15 p.m.
Trimble will play the winner of No. 14 Reedsville Eastern and No. 19 Notre Dame, as those two teams will meet on Feb. 19 at Wellston.
Federal Hocking is the No. 4 seed in Division IV. The Lancers will also play a sectional final at Wellston on Feb. 26, their game beginning at 8 p.m.
The Lancers will await the winner of No. 13 Southern and No. 20 Waterford as those two square off in Wellston on Feb. 19. Federal Hocking went 4-0 against those teams in the regular season.
Miller is the bracket's No. 21 seed, and will travel to Northwest High School for a sectional semifinal on Feb. 19 against No. 12 Valley.
Federal Hocking can win an outright TVC-Hocking championship with two wins this week, while Alexander and Athens each control their own destiny to at least share the TVC-Ohio top spot.
Trimble can still claim at least a share of the TVC-Hocking title, but would need to win out and have Federal Hocking to lose at least one of its two remaining games.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.