Tri-Valley Conference Boys' Golf

Ohio Division

Player;School;Yr

Will Briggs;Wellston;Fr

Bailey Jones;Meigs;Sr

T.J. Vogt;Alexander;Sr

Jack McDonald;Nelsonville-York;Jr

Brock Hamon;Vinton County;Sr

Ben Pratt;Athens;Sr

Jordan Lambert;River Valley;Sr

Payton Brown;Meigs;Sr

Matthew Morris;Alexander;Sr

Landon Atha;Alexander;Jr

Tyson Smith;Athens;Jr

Nathan Shadik;Athens;So

Player of the Year — Ben Pratt, Athens

Coach of the Year — Rodney Burgess, Athens

Final league standings

Athens;42-0

Meigs;29-13

Alexander;29-13

Wellston;19-23

Vinton County;18-24

River Valley;9-33

Nelsonville-York;1-41

Hocking Division

Player;School;Year

Connor Copeland;Belpre;So

Zach North;Trimble;So

Mitchell Roush;Federal Hocking;Sr

Ethan Short;Eastern;Jr

Tanner Lisle;Southern;Jr

Gavin Brooker;Waterford;So

Jacob Smeeks;Belpre;Jr

Blake Church;Belpre;Fr

Mason Jackson;Federal Hocking;Jr

Jacob Milliron;Southern;Sr

Ryan Laudermilt;Southern;Sr

Braxton Leister;Waterford;Jr

Most Valuable Players — Connor Copeland, Belpre; Mitchell Roush, Federal Hocking

Coach of the Year — Kyle Scott, Belpre

Final league standings

Belpre;29-1

Federal Hocking;21-9

Southern;21-9

Waterford;13-17

Trimble;3-27

Eastern;3-27


