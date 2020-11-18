Tri-Valley Conference Boys' Golf
Ohio Division
Player;School;Yr
Will Briggs;Wellston;Fr
Bailey Jones;Meigs;Sr
T.J. Vogt;Alexander;Sr
Jack McDonald;Nelsonville-York;Jr
Brock Hamon;Vinton County;Sr
Ben Pratt;Athens;Sr
Jordan Lambert;River Valley;Sr
Payton Brown;Meigs;Sr
Matthew Morris;Alexander;Sr
Landon Atha;Alexander;Jr
Tyson Smith;Athens;Jr
Nathan Shadik;Athens;So
Player of the Year — Ben Pratt, Athens
Coach of the Year — Rodney Burgess, Athens
Final league standings
Athens;42-0
Meigs;29-13
Alexander;29-13
Wellston;19-23
Vinton County;18-24
River Valley;9-33
Nelsonville-York;1-41
Hocking Division
Player;School;Year
Connor Copeland;Belpre;So
Zach North;Trimble;So
Mitchell Roush;Federal Hocking;Sr
Ethan Short;Eastern;Jr
Tanner Lisle;Southern;Jr
Gavin Brooker;Waterford;So
Jacob Smeeks;Belpre;Jr
Blake Church;Belpre;Fr
Mason Jackson;Federal Hocking;Jr
Jacob Milliron;Southern;Sr
Ryan Laudermilt;Southern;Sr
Braxton Leister;Waterford;Jr
Most Valuable Players — Connor Copeland, Belpre; Mitchell Roush, Federal Hocking
Coach of the Year — Kyle Scott, Belpre
Final league standings
Belpre;29-1
Federal Hocking;21-9
Southern;21-9
Waterford;13-17
Trimble;3-27
Eastern;3-27
